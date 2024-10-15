FG Lauds World Bank’s Women Economic Empowerment in Nigeria

Igbawase Ukumba in Lafia

The federal government has lauded the World Bank for its contribution towards Women’s Economic Empowerment in Nigeria.

The Permanent Secretary Federal Ministry of Budget and Economic Planning, Dr. Vitalis Obi, gave the commendation at the 2024 Joint Planning Board (JPB), and National Council on Development Planning (NCDP) meeting held in Lafia, the Nasarawa state capital.

He maintained that gender inclusive planning would improve the nation’s economic growth, noting that this would go a long way in smile operating poverty and social well being of women across the nation.

Obi averred that improving women’s access to finance through digital tools, creating gender-responsive policy interventions where both men and women would contribute to decision-making processes would yields more resilient and prosperous societies.

While acknowledging Economic Planning as a catalyst to prosperity for all citizens, he said gender plays a crucial role in shaping economic outcome.

The federal permanent secretary noted that gender innovations in economic planning will integrate gender-responsive approach into the budgeting processes, policy frameworks and development strategies.

On his part, the Development Research and Project Centre (dRPC) Director, Dr Plangsat Dayil, called on policymakers to effectively integrate gender-specific data and evidence into their economic planning processes.

According to her, “Collection and analyze gender-specific data that provides insights into women’s participation in the economy, their needs, challenges, and opportunities.”

Speaking, he Commissioner for Budget and Economic Planning for Anambra State, Chiamaka Nnake, identified economic, social, and cultural norms policies as major factors responsible for marginalization of women participation in politics thereby causing disparity in the society.

The Commissioner for Budget and Economic Planning in Benue state, prof Jerome Andohol, emphasised the need to leverage on some of the interventions that were forwarded by the World Bank and some other supporting agencies

Tijani: Africa Must See Global Inflation, Environmental Crises as Opportunities

Agnes Ekebuike

Nigeria’s Minister of Communications, Innovation and Digital Economy, Dr. Bosun Tijani, has emphasised the need for Africans to see global challenges in the areas of inflation, environmental crises and geopolitical tensions as opportunities to grow the African economy.

The minister who said this while presenting his keynote address during the RMB Nigeria Think Summit in Lagos, highlighted the various global challenges, such as inflation, environmental crises, and geopolitical tensions, but framed them as opportunities for Africa to rise to the top. He stressed the importance of leveraging Africa’s youthful population by prioritising digital skills and up-skilling efforts to make the continent competitive on the global stage.

“We must realise that the future workforce lies in Africa, but it’s essential to ensure that our people have the digital skill set required to thrive. Many countries are aging, and Africa’s youthful population presents a unique opportunity to fill that gap,” Tijani said.

He added that technology and connectivity would be pivotal in ensuring that Africa remains productive and competitive, emphasising the ongoing investments in fiber optic infrastructure to boost digital access.

Tijani stressed the need for leadership as a critical take-away from the summit, and urged both public and private sectors to assume responsibility in driving change, noting that leadership extends beyond political offices and must be a focus in all sectors of society.

The RMB Nigeria Think Summit 2024, themed: “Future Reimagined,” brought together industry leaders and key stakeholders to explore the future of business, technology, and society. The event, which originated in South Africa in 2011, has now expanded its reach to Nigeria and West Africa, providing a platform for critical conversations about how the continent can position itself in a rapidly changing world.

CEO of RMB Nigeria, Bayo Ajayi, spoke on the significance of the theme, emphasising that the summit goes beyond financial matters to cover broader societal challenges. He noted that ‘thinking’ about the future is crucial as globalization and disruptions in various sectors reshape the world. Ajayi urged attendees to reflect on how they can adapt to these changes and position themselves for success.

“With everything happening globally, it’s important not just to think about the present but to start preparing for the future. Whether in business or personal growth, it’s crucial to remain relevant by making small, meaningful changes today that will impact tomorrow,” Ajayi stated.

He underscored the importance of not only financial institutions but also diverse sectors contributing to shaping a future-ready society.