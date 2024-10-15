DPO Killed, Another Injured in Botched Kidnap Rescue Mission in Delta

Sylvester Idowu in Warri

The Divisional Police Officer (DPO) of Agbarho Police State in Ughelli North Local Government Area of Delta State and undisclosed number of officers were yesterday killed in an early morning ambush while on a rescue mission.

It was gathered that another Divisional Police Officer (DPO) of Orerokpe in Okpe Local Government Area was fatally wounded from gunshot injuries in the unfortunate incident.

Sources told THISDAY that the late DPO of Agbarho resumed office two days before he was murdered by suspected kidnappers.

It was learnt that the two DPOs had jointly raised a team and embarked on the rescue mission of some abducted persons when they were ambushed by the hoodlums.

Sources disclosed that the tragic incident occurred at about 1 a.m. around Agbarho Rail Station in the local government area.

“The DPOs and their team went on a rescue mission around Agbarho Railway Station at about 1 a.m. when they were ambushed. After a heavy gunfire exchange between the police and kidnappers, the DPO of Agbarho was hit by bullets and died while that of Orerokpe was fatally wounded and now being treated in a hospital,” the source said.

The Delta State Police Public Relations Officer, Bright Edafe, a Superintendent of Police, confirmed the incident.

He said only one DPO was killed while the other was in stable condition in an undisclosed hospital.

Meanwhile, fierce looking military personnel and special police units have taken over Ughelli and environs in search of the killer kidnappers.