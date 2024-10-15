Diaspora Groups Commend Adeleke on Mining Reforms, Governance Initiatives

Yinka Kolawole in Osogbo

Several diaspora groups have described the mining reforms and other good governance initiatives of Osun State Governor, Ademola Adeleke, as “impressive and unprecedented” since the creation of the state.

The governor, who was on transit to Nigeria from the United Kingdom after attending a livestock conference in Northern France, hosted several leaders and indigenes of Osun State in London with many listing several sectors for which the governor has placed the state on the global map of good governance.

A group, Osun UK Professionals, led by Bimbo Adekemi expressed surprise at the fast pace at which the governor is pursuing infrastructure upgrade across the state at a time of tight economic situation across Nigeria.

The group noted that pursuing infra upgrade is a smart way of jumpstarting the local economy and ease environment of doing business to attract investment into the state.

It particularly commended the courage of Governor Adeleke for demanding Osun’s rights from mining companies operating in the state, citing ongoing faceoff with Thors Explorations Limited as “a courageous move by selfless leader.

“We note the demand notice on the Thors Explorations as a bold move by the state governor. Where others pursue under the table deals, Governor Adeleke is seeking due payments into the coffer of Osun State. This is about the first time we will see a governor not asking for gold bars from mining companies but is seeking validation of state shareholding, payment of PAYE as demanded by law and calling out mining firms on degradation of the environment.

“We salute the courage of the governor in his drive to secure state economic assets. Please don’t give up in your multiples efforts to deliver good governance. Many of us here are encouraged to look back home for home-bound investment.”

Another group, Osun UK Royal Group, led by Timileyin Oluyemi Ajayi from Ijeshaland said Governor Adeleke has raised the hope of many Osun indigenes in Europe by his delivery of good programmes in digital economy, health, education, agriculture, climate change and infrastructure.

According to him, “Your Excellency, we praise your commitment to public service and your visionary approach to governance. We read all you are doing and our members visited home and also came back with reports of you touching so many areas, towns and villages. We are proud to call ourselves Osun indigenes.

“You have given Osun new tech policy, new energy policy, new procurement policy, and new cocoa and cashew initiatives among others. You are doing so much in empowerment and cooperatives with billions being disbursed to grassroots businesses and artisans.

“You are paying billions of naira in pension and salary debt. Workers welfare is a priority areas you have delivered so excellently well. To imagine you have done so much under less than two years is an amazing testimony. We will head home to register to vote ahead of the 2026 governorship election, Prince Oluyemi posited on behalf of the group.”

While receiving the various Osun indigenes in London, Governor Adeleke expressed delight at the positive feedback from the diaspora community, assuring them that his administration is poised to do more in service of the people.

Describing his main goal as selfless service, Governor Adeleke repeated that leadership is about service and that he is running a race to uplift OsunState and its people as quickly as possible.

He said: “We are less than two years in office. We are running a good governance race. I seek to deliver a four-year plan within less than allotted time. The reason is that Osun State demands urgent actions to fill in the massive developmental gap.

“We need you to join hands with us. Be agents of development by marketing Osun State in the diaspora. Set up your business at home. Give back to the community. I promise to ramp up delivery of programmes and projects even as we near two years in office by November 27.”

Governor Adeleke has since returned to Nigeria.