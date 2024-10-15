Controversy Trails Appointment Procedure for New UniAbuja VC

Funmi Ogundare





The University of Abuja is embroiled in a deep crisis over the process of appointing a new vice chancellor, following the exit of Prof. Abdul Rasheed Na’Allah on July 1.

At the heart of the dispute are allegations that the new governing council, in collaboration with certain staff members, is attempting to install Prof. Aisha Maikudi , despite her alleged ineligibility under the advertised criteria.

According to reports, Maikudi, a professor of International Law, was alleged to have been fast-tracked into her role under controversial circumstances. She allegedly became a professor in 2022 and was immediately appointed Deputy Vice-Chancellor (DVC), due to the influence of her father, a prominent figure from Katsina.

He was said to have played a key role in helping Na’Allah secure the vice-chancellorship five years ago, and in return, Maikudi was appointed DVC, eventually rising to Acting VC in 2022.

The controversy intensified when it was revealed that the university had initially advertised the VC position with strict eligibility criteria.

In a report published in September by THISDAY, the university had earlier advertised the vice-chancellor position, specifying the required standard qualifications, which clearly indicated that unqualified candidates should not apply.

A copy of the advertisement, published in the Daily Trust newspaper on March 15, and cited by THISDAY, outlined that under the Universities (Miscellaneous Provisions) Act, 1993 (as amended), candidates must be professors with at least five years experience in a recognised university.

Candidates were also required to demonstrate academic leadership, administrative capabilities, unbroken service in the academia in the last 10 years and possession of proven track record of academic excellence to command the recognition and respect of national and international academic communities and colleagues.

They must also have a high record of high-level academic productivity in reputable journals such as those defined by Thompson Reuters ISI, Web of Science, and other similar scholarly platforms, among others.

However, after the new governing council was constituted, the university re-advertised the position on August 26 with relaxed requirements. The revised advertisement stipulated that candidates must hold a doctorate in one of the university’s disciplines, have at least 10 years of teaching and research experience, and provide evidence of postgraduate supervision over the past five years.

In a telephone interview, the Pro-Chancellor of the university, Sadiq Ismaila Kaita dismissed the allegations of foul play, stating’ “Nothing is happening; we are just starting the selection process for the next VC.

“ The university was on strike, and ASUU raised concerns about the initial advertisement. To address these issues, we decided to re-advertise.”

Kaita assured that the council would conduct the selection process transparently, saying, “we are going to be very strict.”

The university’s Registrar, Yahya Mohammed, also denied any crisis, explaining that the council recently met to review applications for the VC position.

According to him, “the former advertisement was approved by the Minister of Education under the previous VC, but ASUU’s UniAbuja chapter petitioned the council, expressing their disagreement with the terms. To maintain peace, the council re-advertised the position with some adjustments.”

Mohammed clarified that no shortlisting has occurred yet, as the university only closed applications the last Friday.

“The council will use the new guidelines to shortlist candidates, but we are still in the early stages. There is no crisis,” he insisted, urging the media to refrain from drawing conclusions prematurely.

ASUU’s UniAbuja chapter Chairman, Sylvanus Ugoh, also stated that he was unaware of any attempt by the council to impose the Acting VC on the university, further downplaying the reported crisis.