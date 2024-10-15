Coca-Cola Launches Wozzaah Flavour in Rivers

Blessing Ibunge in Port Harcourt

Leading soft drink company, Coca-Cola, has introduced a new flavour known as Wozzaah Limited Edition flavour to the Nigerian market.

The product, according to the management of the company, is a symphony of flavours inspired by the beating heart of African culture and targets the Gen Z.

Crafted through digital experiences, coupled by the refreshing taste of Coca-Cola Wozzaah, consumers in Nigeria will be transported through the continent of Africa, experiencing the electrifying flavours and expressive culture of each unique country.

The company revealed that, Coca-Cola Wozzaah, which is Zero Sugar pays tribute to the energy of the continent, recognising the influence Africa has across all aspects of culture around the world and is available to purchase for a limited time only in select outlets across Nigeria.

Unveiling the product into the Nigerian market in Port Harcourt, Rivers State, the Senior Director, Frontline Marketing at Coca-Cola Nigeria Limited, Yusuf Murtala, revealed that Coca-Cola Wozzaah is crafted to embody the pulsating rhythm and dynamic energy of Africa.

He also stated that the new flavour provides the refreshing Coca-Cola taste fans know and love, remixed with vibrant, tropical flavors inspired by Africa.

Murtala said: “We are thrilled to introduce Coca-Cola Wozzaah, the limited-edition Coca-Cola Creations release in Nigeria. This product celebrates the rich tapestry of African culture while embodying the spirit of innovation and creativity,

Partnering with Lojay adds an authentic touch to this exciting launch, and we can’t wait to see how his dynamic presence will elevate the experience and create unforgettable moments for our Gen Z consumers nationwide,” Murtala stated.

He continued that to help further build the world of Coca-Cola Wozzaah and highlight the cultural influences of Africa, Coca-Cola is collaborating with WafflesnCream popularly known as waf, to create exclusive merchandise available for purchase online.