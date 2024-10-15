  • Tuesday, 15th October, 2024

CAF Puts Libya, Nigeria AFCON 2025 Qualifier on Hold

Breaking | 1 hour ago

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) has announced that the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifying match between Libya and Nigeria originally scheduled for Tuesday (October 15) will no longer take place as planned.

CAF said in a statement issued Tuesday that the situation between the two nations was under review and “will be referred to the competent CAF bodies” for further action.

“The TotalEnergies CAF Africa Cup of Nations Morocco 2025 Qualifier fixture between Libya and Nigeria will not take place as scheduled tonight,” CAF statement read. 

The governing body added that further developments will be determined by the appropriate CAF authorities.

