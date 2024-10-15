British Council Report Calls for Stronger Measures to Protect Publishing in Africa

Michael Olugbode in Abuja

A report sponsored by the British Council has decried the threat of piracy and copyright infringement on the future of publishing in Africa. The report also called for stronger protective measures to safeguard the rights of local authors and publishers, ensuring that they can benefit from their creative outputs.

The report: Publishing Futures: A Study of the Publishing Landscapes in Ghana, Kenya, Nigeria, South Africa, Uganda, and Zimbabwe, offers fresh insights into the evolving publishing sector across the six African countries.

The report was unearthed at a virtual event held on October 14, 2024, which gathered industry stakeholders, creatives and policymakers from around the world, unveiling key trends and challenges in the region’s publishing landscape.

Key findings from the report showed: Innovative publishing models are thriving with the rise of digital platforms such as WhatsApp revolutionising the way books are marketed and distributed across Africa, as the trend opens up new possibilities for local authors, especially in countries like Kenya and Zimbabwe, where self-publishing has gained momentum, althoughdistribution challenges persist for writers, despite growing digital accessibility.

Indigenous language publishing is expanding with demand for books in African indigenous languages rising, highlighting the importance of multilingualism in the region’s literary future. Initiatives like Jacana Media’s Vela Books in South Africa are championing these efforts, ensuring that African stories are told in local languages, furthering cultural preservation.

The findings also showed that audiobooks and digital reading platforms are leading innovation, shedding light on the increasing popularity of digital audiobooks in Indigenous languages, with platforms such as Genti and AkooBooks pioneering this new wave of storytelling. These platforms are not only expanding the reach of African narratives but are also creating new opportunities for local publishers to thrive in the global marketplace.

It pointed at crowdfunding as a financial lifeline African publishers are increasingly turning to and grants to finance their projects, with social media boosting African stories as global platforms like TikTok’s BookTok and Instagram have emerged as powerful tools for African authors to promote their books and engage with a global audience.

A statement from the British Council said in addition to the virtual launch, it will soon be hosting in-person events in Ghana, Kenya, Nigeria, and Zimbabwe.

It said these events will offer deeper discussions on the report’s findings and foster connections between local publishing communities and global stakeholders.

The Publishing Futures report highlights how Africa’s publishing industry is not only surviving but innovating in the face of challenges. These insights offer an invaluable roadmap for authors, publishers, policymakers, and investors looking to engage with Africa’s creative economy.