Amadi to Deliver 6th JFCN Annual Lecture in Abuja 

Emma Okonji

Former Chairman of the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC), Dr. Sam Amadi, is billed to deliver the 6th annual lecture of Just Friends Club of Nigeria (JFCN), which will hold in Abuja on November 5, 2024.

Amadi, who is the guest speaker, will deliver his paper on the theme: ‘High Cost Of Governance As An Impediment To Development.’

In a statement signed by the club’s President, Mr. Fred Ohwahwa, he stated that the topic was apt, giving the prevailing circumstances faced by Nigerians under the current administration led by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Amadi is currently the Director of Abuja School of Social and Political Thought and a Visiting Professor at the Emerald Energy Institute at the University of Port Harcourt, Rivers State.

He holds a research doctorate degree (SJD) in Law from Harvard University,

Cambridge, Massachusetts (2004), a Master of Public Administration (MPA)

{2003} and a Master’s in Law (LL.M (2001) from the same institution. He has an LL.B. from the University of Calabar, in 1992. He was called to the Nigerian Bar

in 1993 after passing from the Nigerian Law School.

The Chairman of the 6th JFCN Annual Lecture is a former Executive Director

(Programmes) of Nigerian Television Authority(NTA) and former Director General of National Lottery Regulatory Commission, Olorogun Peter Igho.

The panelists include: Associate professor and a petroleum economist at Nile University, Abuja, Dr. Ahmed Adamu; Senior Lecturer of Mass Communications at Bingham University, Keffi, Dr. Felix Oisamoje; and member of Open Society Justice Initiative, Mr. Maxwell Kadiri.

The Master of Ceremony is Mrs. Eugenia Abu, a broadcast journalist, writer, poet and media consultant, best known as a former News Anchor and Correspondent for NTA.

The guest speaker at the inaugural Annual Lecture was

Mr. Benjamin Ezra Dikki, then Director General of the Bureau of Public

Enterprises. Dikki spoke on the theme: ‘The Federal Government’s Privatization and Economic Reform Programme’. The guest speaker at the 2nd JFCN Annual

Lecture was Mr. Tony Ejinkeonye, then President, Abuja Chamber of

Commerce and Industry, who spoke on the theme: ‘The Role of the Private Sector in FCT Development’.

The 3rd JFCN Annual Lecture had Dr. Abraham Nwankwo, a former Director

General of Debt Management Office, as guest speaker and he spoke on the theme: ‘Realism and Paradox in Financing Nigeria’s Huge Infrastructure Needs.’ The 4th

JFCN Annual lecture had Rev. Father George Ehusani as guest speaker, and he spoke on the theme: ‘Beyond The 2023 Elections: That Nigeria May Be Saved’.

A former Chairman of the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC), Prof. Chidi Anslem Odinkalu, was the guest speaker at the 5th JFCN Annual Lecture. He spoke on the theme: ‘Resetting Nigeria’.

JFCN is a socio-cultural organisation that fosters and encourages the spirit of oneness, companionship and comradeship amongst members and between the club and other friendly associations. The club is also involved in recreation, sports and engages in acts of philanthropy in favour of the needy members of the society at large. Its members are professionals in engineering, communication, accounting, business, legal and other sectors of the economy.