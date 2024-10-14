Tinubu Billed to Inaugurate NUPENG’s 7-storey New National Headquarters 

President Bola Tinubu is billed to inaugurate the newly completed national headquarters of the Nigeria Union of Petroleum and Natural Gas Workers (NUPENG) known as NUPENG Tower on December 4, 2024.

In a letter by the General Secretary of NUPENG, Comrade Afolabi Olawale, the union made a “passionate and special request” for the president’s presence at the ceremony.

President Tinubu is also expected to be decorated and honoured with the Grand Patron of NUPENG, according to a letter submitted to the Presidency earlier this year, seeking an audience with the president.

In the latest request, NUPENG said: “We confidently and passionately write this letter of request/invitation to your Excellency to honour the Nigerian Oil and Gas Workers with your distinguished and presidential physical presence to officially ‘commission’ the seven (7) floors new National Headquarters of the Nigeria Union of Petroleum and Natural Gas Workers.”

The letter, dated October 7, 2024, stated that the decision to invite President Tinubu stems from the union’s long history of supporting progressive politics in Nigeria and its unwavering commitment to the president’s economic policies.

In this regard, the union said: “NUPENG has been a strong pillar of progressive politics in Nigeria, even during the dark days of military incursion into Nigeria’s politics.

“This progressive tendency we have also evidently demonstrated with our unalloyed support for the various economic policies of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu since its inception.”

The union noted that its vision for the seven-story NUPENG Tower, located at No. 9 Jibowu Street, Jibowu Yaba, Lagos, is to create a conducive, efficient and effective workspace for its dedicated staff, enabling them to continue serving members with unwavering commitment.

“The seven-story NUPENG Tower is not just a physical structure but a symbol of our collective aspirations and achievements,” Olawale said.

NUPENG expressed its belief that President Tinubu’s presence at the inauguration ceremony will demonstrate his love and support for working-class Nigerians and provide a platform for him to address workers on his Renewed Hope Agenda.

“The entire rank-and-file members of our great union will be profoundly grateful if President Bola Ahmed Tinubu would graciously grant us this passionate request of ours by his physical and distinguished presence to ‘commission’ the NUPENG Tower,” the letter further noted.

With over 40 years of history, NUPENG is one of Nigeria’s prominent trade unions, affiliated to the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and Industrial Global Union.

The union has consistently advocated workers’ rights and better working conditions in the oil and gas sector.

Noting that the invitation reflects the union’s commitment to its members and the nation, Olawale said: “Our solidarity remains constant for the union makes us strong!”