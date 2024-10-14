Stop Ignoring National Assembly Summons, Presidency Tells MDAs 

Sunday Aborisade in Abuja

The Presidency Monday frowned on the report of flagrant disobedience to Senate summons by some heads of federal ministries, departments and agencies.

It therefore admonished them to henceforth honour invitations for appearances at the National Assembly in line with existing harmonious working relationship between the executive and legislative arms of government.

The Presidency’s intervention came barely 24 hours after the Senate, through its Committee on Ethics, Privileges and Public Petitions, threatened issuance of a warrant of arrest against those ignoring its invitations.

A statement issued by the Special Adviser to President Bola Tinubu on Senate Matters, Senator Basheer Lado, said collaboration between the two arms of government is very critical for the actualization of the Renewed Hope Agenda.

He said: “The president’s Renewed Hope Agenda is built on the premise of quick and efficient governance, one that brings tangible democratic dividends to the people without delay.

“A critical part of realizing this vision involves a proactive, respectful and transparent relationship between government bodies and the Senate in its oversight role.

“The office has noted some concerns that some agencies may not have consistently adhered to Senate invitations or requests for appearances before committees.

“While we acknowledge that competing official engagements may sometimes make it challenging for agencies to respond promptly to Senate invitations, it remains essential that these opportunities for engagement are prioritized.

“This is necessary to demonstrate our continued collective commitment to accountability and good governance.

“Engaging with Senate committees is an important opportunity for agencies to showcase their dedication to public service and accountability, while further reinforcing the people’s confidence in government.”

He added that his office will continue working for the very important constructive collaboration between Ministries, Extra-Ministerial Departments and Agencies, and the National Assembly, particularly its Senate committees, as a cornerstone of good governance and accountability.