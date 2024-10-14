PenCom Unveils Service Charter, Automates Pension Clearance Certificate Process

James Emejo in Abuja

The National Pension Commission (PenCom), has launched its Service Charter and Framework, designed to define clear service delivery expectations, both for the commission, Pension Fund Administrators (PFAs) and other operators.

Acting Director General, PenCom, Ms Omolola Oloworaran, said the document sets the benchmarks that will govern its interactions and “ensure that the trust placed in us by the Nigerian public is maintained and continually enhanced”.

Speaking during that commission’s 2024 Customer Service Week in Abuja, she said the launch represented a pivotal step forward in strengthening its commitments to stakeholders.

Oloworaran, specifically commended staff for their dedication to service excellence, and being part of the important transformation in the country’s pension landscape.

She said, “As we roll out these initiatives, I want to emphasise that excellent service delivery is not just a regulatory requirement—it is a key driver of confidence in the pension system. Let us work together to ensure that these commitments are realised, delivering a pension system that not only meets but exceeds the expectations of our contributors.”

Also addressing journalists, Head, Investment Supervision Department at PenCom, Mr. Abdulkadir Dahiru, said the commission has automated the process for applying for pension clearance certificates, making it easier for employers to access the document.