NESG Reaffirms Commitment to Interventions in Health, Education

Nume Ekeghe

The Nigerian Economic Summit Group (NESG) has reinforced its commitment to enhancing Nigeria’s education and health sectors through strategic collaborations and partnerships.

In a statement, Head of Workforce Management and Academy at the NESG, Gbemisola Ibrahim, reiterated the organisation’s focus on driving meaningful interventions in these critical sectors.

“The NESG, through its policy commission structure, has made considerable progress in both education and health. The NESG Academy plays a pivotal role in supporting these commissions, contributing to the development of knowledge products that are actively used in Nigeria today.

“One of our key long-term objectives is aligned with the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goal 4, which advocates for inclusive, equitable quality education and lifelong learning opportunities. We have collaborated with NGOs to design curricula that have already been adopted in some Nigerian schools. Moving forward, we aim to expand these partnerships to increase our impact both in Nigeria and across Africa,” Ibrahim stated.

Ibrahim also underscored the NESG Academy’s essential role in preparing volunteers for the intricate landscape of policy reform. “The Academy was founded nine years ago to equip our volunteers—whether they are seasoned experts, mid-level professionals, or early-career individuals—with the necessary knowledge and skills to navigate the complex policy reform space. We focus on building their capacity to ensure they can effectively contribute to our mission,” she explained.