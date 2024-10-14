Foundation Hails Owa Aromolaran, Cautions on Selection of  Successor

Yinka Kolawole in Osogbo

A non-governmental organi-sation (NGO), The Kayode Michael Arimoro Foundation, has called for a peaceful selection of the new Owa Obokun of Ijesha Land in Osun State.

The Kayode Michael Arimoro Foundation’s whose core calling is providing support to widows, girl child education, and Child education generally, with the belief that all humans must live above a globally acceptable sustainable Human Existence Index.

In a statement issued and made available to THISDAY by the Director of Communication, Dipo Oluyemi also Commiserated with the Founder, Prince Kayode Michael Adewale Arimoro and all the people of Ijesha Land over the recent demise of Owa Obokun, Adekunle Aromolaran, the revered leader and custodian of tradition in Ijesha Land.

According to him, “Our Foundation has meticulously followed the way the late Owa Obokun has profoundly impacted Ijesha Land. As we proudly reflect on his legacy, we honour his exemplary service, dedication, and unparalleled commitment to the peace and unity of everyone across the globe. “

“His unassailable vision for the progress of all Ijesha sons and daughters and Nigerians as a whole shall remain evergreen in the people’s hearts.”

“In light of this transition, our Foundation urges all stakeholders, including the state government, federal government, and members of Owa Bilaro Rulling House, to approach the selection of a new Owa Obokun with wisdom and reverence in consonance with the

historical traditions of Ijesha Land.”

He posited that the kingmakers must be allowed to fulfill their responsibilities in selecting a young successor that has the vision, drive, exposure and charisma to sustain the people’s values, heritage, and aspirations.

Oluyemi stressed that “Historically, the throne of Owa Obokun has been a symbol of unity and strength, which explains why The Great Prince and Warrior son of Owa Ofokutu, Prince Farotimi Okunade, a.k.a. Arimoro, recommended his younger kith and kin in his stead as the Owa Obokun of Ijesha Land in 1896.”

He pointed out that “it is vital to adhere to the principles of fair rotation within the Owa Bilaro family, while ensuring that the sanctity of selection processes reflects the collective spirit of our community, characterised by unity of purpose, courage, and dialogue should be prioritised to ensure co-operation among all members of the Owa Bilaro Ruling House to foster an atmosphere of peace during this crucial period.”

He called upon every community member to engage in respectful discussions and act with patience and decorum as Ijesha Lans navigates this critical time.

He equally urged all stakeholders to come together to honour the legacy of Owa Obokun Adekunle Aromolaran by seeking a new leader with track records of ability to chart a pathway of prosperous future for Ijesha sons and daughters.

He called on all Ijeshas to work collectively toward peace and understanding, ensuring a smooth transition after the Great Owa is given a befitting and memorable final rites.