COAS Inaugurates  94-Bed  Military Forward Operating Base in Kogi

Ibrahim Oyewale in Lokoja

The Chief of Army Staff, Taoreed Lagbaja, has inaugurated the Military 94-bed Forward Operating Base in Egbe, Yagba East Local Government Area of the  State.


The Nigerian Army, however, has commended the Senator  representing Kogi West, Senator Sunday Karimi for building and donating Forward Operating Base in Egbe.


The Nigerian Army Forward Operating Base, Egbe, Kogi State is a private initiative of Senator  Karimi and his family built on behalf of Egbe Communities.


Lagbaja, who gave the commendations, weekend, during the inauguration  was represented by the General Officer Commanding 2 Division, Nigerian Army, Major General O.G Onubogu.


He maintained that the project has direct bearing on everyone in the state, adding that, the Forward Operating Base was a testament to the vision, dedication and collaborative efforts exhibited by the Kogi West Senator.


His words: “He has proven to be a man who is focused on ensuring security, and progress for his community. Let me express my heartfelt appreciation to Senator Karimi for his tenacity, and commitment in spearheading the construction and completion of this strategic facility.
“As Chief of Army Staff, I make bold to say that through this kind of partnership and shared vision. Nigeria Army is reassured that members of the Civil Populace appreciate our efforts in curbing insecurity across the Nation.


“I’m assured that the construction of this new FOB is very timely which is in line with the operational and logistical challenges we faced when the recent rescue of kidnapped students of Confluence University of Science and Technology, (CUSTECH) who were rescued from the forest near Egbe town.”

