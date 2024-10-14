Akume is Dependable, Tinubu Eulogizes SGF at Nephew’s Wedding

George Okoh in Makurdi

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu on Saturday commended the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Senator George Akume, for his exceptional contribution to the development of the country.



The president also assured the people of Benue State that he will continue to stand by Akume for serving him and Nigeria well.



The president stated this in Makurdi, at the Catholic Youth Center where he attended the solemnization of Holy Matrimony between the nephew to the SGF, Mr. Henry Akume and Mrs. Opeyemi Adepoju.



The president, represented at the occasion by Mallam Nuhu Ribadu, the National Security Adviser, in his address extolled the leadership qualities of the SGF acknowledging the quality of his contributions to his administration.



Adding that he is an accomplished Nigerian who has risen through the ranks of the civil service to politics where he served as governor for two terms, three terms as Senator, a Minister and now SGF.



His words: “Sen. Akume is my friend, my colleague and my brother. Tell the world that we will not only stand by him but will continue to be with him”.



Also, the Deputy Senate President, Sen. Jibrin Barau, who represented the Senate President Godswill Akpabio, extolled the qualities of Sen. Akume as a selfless leader not only in Benue State but in North Central Nigeria and pledged their unalloyed support to his leadership.

He congratulated the couple on their wedding and beseeched God for a blissful union.



In his remarks, Sen. Akume thanked President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and all who came to celebrate with his family, promising he is committed to work with President Tinubu to better the lives of all Nigerians.



Later, at the wedding reception which held at City Bay Park, the Minister of Steel Development, Hon. Shuaibu Audu, urged the couple to love one another and avoid third parties in their marriage.



He expressed confidence in the ability of their father, Sen. Akume, to provide proper guidance to enable the success of their wedding and expressed support to the SGF’s leadership in the North Central Region.



Dignitaries present at the occasion included the Chief Judge of Benue State Justice Maurice Ikpambese, President Customary Court of Appeal, Justice Cosmos Idye, former Minister of Youth and Sports, Hon. Sunday Dare and Deputy Governor of Benue State, Sam Ode.

Others included former Attorney General of the Federation and Minister for Justice, Chief Michael Kaase Aondokaa SAN, Executive Director Housing Finance and Account, Federal Housing Authority, Dr Mathias Terwase Byuan, Hon. Mrs. Regina Akume JP, Member Representing Gboko/Tarka Federal Constituency, Dr. Asema Achado and Member Representing Gwer Gwer-West Federal Constituency.

Other dignitaries also included Hon. Sesoo Gboko, Member Representing Vandeikya/Konshisha Federal Constituency, Hon. Dickson Tarkighir, Member Representing Makurdi/Guma Federal Constituency, Hon. Sekav Iortyom, Member Representing Buruku Federal Constituency, Hon. Phillip Agbese, Member Representing Ado/Okpokwu/Ogbadibo Federal Constituency and Hon Terseer Ugbor, Member Representing Kwande/Ushongo Federal Constituency and tradition rulers, among others.

Also in attendance were members of the Benue APC State Executive Committee led by the State Chairman Hon. Austin Agada, Honorable Members of the Benue State House of Assembly, Members of the diplomatic corps, Captains of Industries and other dignitaries.