  • Wednesday, 12th February, 2025

SGF Akume: NIN Key to Accessing Social Services, Palliatives

Nigeria | 2 hours ago

Emma Okonji

The Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Senator George Akume, has said Nigerians will require the National Identification Number (NIN) to access social services.

He also emphasised that the poor and vulnerable population would need it to benefit from palliatives.

The SGF said this yesterday while declaring open an Inter-Ministerial retreat on the Nigeria Digital Identification for Development (ID4D) Project at the Radisson Blu Hotel, Ikeja, Lagos.

Akume, represented by Professor Babatunde Bolaji, reiterated that providing digital identity for all Nigerians remained a cardinal focus of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s administration.

He urged all government agencies to support the National Identity Management Commission (NIMC) in establishing a robust and inclusive national identity system.

He also commended the NIMC Director-General, Dr. Abisoye Coker-Odusote, for her dedication and commitment to fulfilling the commission’s mandate.

The SGF who is also the Chairman of the Project Ecosystem Steering Committee (PESC) of the Nigeria Digital Identification for Development (ID4D) Project, assured her of his willingness to support the commission in pursuing reforms that will reposition it through the Nigeria Digital Identification for Development Project.

Similarly, the Minister of State for Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Reduction, Tanko Sununu, lauded the NIMC leadership and the ID4D team for their achievements so far.

He also reiterated his ministry’s collaboration with NIMC to ensure that the NIN is used to access social services and palliatives meant for vulnerable populations across the country.

NIMC DG/CEO, represented by the Technical Assistant on Policy and Partnerships at NIMC, Ayobami Abiola, expressed gratitude to the SGF and the minister.

She assured the PESC members of the commission’s readiness to deliver on its mandate.

“The enthusiasm and collaborative spirit displayed at this retreat are truly encouraging,” the NIMC Director-General, who is also the Secretary of the PESC, said.

“Our discussions today have not only highlighted our achievements but also paved the way for innovative solutions to the challenges ahead. We are confident that with sustained inter-agency collaboration and support from all critical stakeholders, we will fast-track our mission to reposition the national identity system, making it more robust and inclusive, ensuring that every Nigerian and legal resident has a verifiable digital identity and that no one is left behind,” she added.

The retreat was attended by key members of the Project Ecosystem Steering Committee and other strategic partners, who reviewed the progress of the Nigeria Digital Identification for Development (ID4D) Project, celebrated milestone achievements and engaged in robust discussions to address implementation challenges.

