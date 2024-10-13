Poultry Farmers Seek Govts’ Intervention Regarding High Cost of Feeds

The Chairman of the Oyo State chapter of the Poultry Association of Nigeria (PAN), Mr. Omidokun Oyekunle, has called for the intervention of federal, state and local governments in the poultry business.

Oyekunle, who made the call during the celebration of 2024 World Egg Day in Ibadan, said such an intervention would help to reduce the high cost of poultry feeds.

Oyekunle, represented by PAN Ibadan Zone I1 Chairman, Mr. Wole Olulade, spoke also about the association’s several challenges during a visit to the Ido Local Government Chairman, Mr Sheriff Adeojo.

Oyekunle said the high cost of feeds was greatly affecting the poultry business in Nigeria, adding that this was responsible for the high cost of eggs and other poultry products.

“Governments need to assist us primarily on inputs, particularly maize and soya beans, which we have control over in Nigeria.

“A lot of other micro-nutrients which are also expensive are imported, and with time we will get there and have control over them.

“But the ones we have control over are maize and soya beans,” he said.

The Oyo State PAN chairman stated that maize was about 50 per cent higher in Nigeria than any other country in the world.

“Nigeria needs to improve on the production of those two commodities, if we are to turn around things,” he said.

Oyekunle said further that governments need to assist with incentives or regulate the cost of the commodities for the association.

“This will help Nigeria to be within the bracket of what is happening globally,” he said.

On the World Egg Day celebration, the Oyo State PAN chairman urged Nigerians to consume at least one egg daily, saying eggs contained all nutrients except vitamin C.

“It boosts immunity and helps the body to function well,” he added.

Meanwhile, the immediate past Chairman of PAN, Ogun State, Mrs. Blessing Alawode, has called on the government to fight insecurity and remove multiple taxation to create an enabling environment for the farmers to thrive and keep feeding the nation.

Alawode said it is unfortunate that the problem of insecurity, much more than the rising cost of feeds, is making many farmers shut down and throw their workers back into the labour market.

She maintained that the government must rise to the challenge and ensure that there is adequate security for the farmers to carry out their farming activities saying that the growing kidnapping cases across the country calls for concern.

Alawode disclosed this on Friday while giving her keynote address during the World Egg Day held at the Ogun State Agricultural Development Programme office, Idi-Aba, Abeokuta.

This year’s celebration has as its theme “United by Eggs”.

She said, “Though the rising cost of feeds is making things difficult for the farmers the problem of insecurity is another big challenge. Insecurity is now becoming highest and many farms are closing down because of increasing cases of kidnapping.

“This is not what we have the power to provide for ourselves. The government must provide security for its citizens. The government must, like never before, rise and tackle this challenge. It is getting so scary and urgent steps should be taken to tackle this problem.”

She also begged the government to harmonise its taxes, explaining that the problem of multiple taxations combined with the prevailing harsh economy is stifling and discouraging to the farmers.

She pleaded with the state government to also help with the provision of subsidised maize while also ensuring that they also benefit from several interventions from the federal government.

Alawode equally called on the poultry farmers to strengthen their collaborations and foster partnerships that are necessary for them to continue to thrive and feed the nation.

She described eggs as the cheapest and most unadulterated source of high-quality protein, urging people to increase their consumption and watch out for its effects on their health.