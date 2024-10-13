NPFL: Sunshine Stars Dent EnuguRangers’ Smooth Sail

The defending champions of the Nigeria Premier Football League, (NPFL), Enugu Rangers got their first defeat of the ongoing 2024/2025 season after a lone goal loss to home side, Sunshine Stars of Akure yesterday.

The match was one of the two match-day six encounters played at the Gateway Stadium in Ijebu Ode, the adopted home of the Akure Gunners.

It was Stephen Chukwude’s strike in the 43rd minute that gave the home side the desired result and punctured the quest of the Red Antelopes to stay within the elite rank on the table.

Playing without coach Fidelis Ilechukwu who is on national assignment with the Super Eagles, the visitors still showed shades of what makes the side willing to maintain the momentum that won them the league last season.

After the early raid on the home side, Sunshine Stars gradually began to impose themselves and not until the later stage of the first half that they were rewarded with the only goal of the match.

Rangers on resumption made several attempts to cancel the lead but the home side was up to the task as the win temporarily lifted the side to fourth position with 10 points while Rangers with the same points but lower goals aggregate are now fifth-placed.

Elsewhere at the Mobolaji Johnson Arena in Lagos, newly promoted Ikorodu City got their first win of the season after a comprehensive 3-0 defeat of Bendel Insurance of Benin City.

After a goalless first half, Rivio Ayemwenre puts his side in the lead in the 48th minute before Kelechi Onwe doubled the lead in the 55th minute.

Ajeyigbe Toheeb put the match beyond Insurance with a goal in the 74th minute to lift the Ikorodu side to four points but still languishing in the relegation zone alongside Lobi Stars, Bayelsa United and Akwa United.

The Match-day five fixtures will continue today as leaders, Rivers United, will be away at Katsina United while Remo Stars hope to bounce back from last week’s defeat in Ilorin as they host Nasarawa United in Ikenne.

El Kanemi Warriors will host embattled Heartland of Owerri who are hoping to consolidate on their first win last week while Akwa United will host Ahmed Musa’s rejuvenated Kano Pillars in Uyo.

Bayelsa United will host Plateau United while Niger Tornadoes will welcome Lobi Stars. Shooting Stars will host former champions, Enyimba FC in what has been tagged the Star Matchof the week.