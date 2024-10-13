Matawalle Tackles Amaechi, Accuses Former Minister of Inciting Violence

Segun James

The Minister of State for Defence, Mr Bello Matawalle, has condemned the alleged statement credited to former Minister of Transport, Mr. Rotimi Amaechi, calling for protest from Nigerians.



Amaechi was alleged to have called on Nigerian youths to rise in protest against anti-people government policies.



But reacting in a statement issued yesterday in Abuja, by the Director, Information and Public Relations, Ministry of Defence, Mr. Henshaw Ogubike, the minister of state condemned Amaechi’s call in the strongest of terms.



He cautioned the former minister against inflammatory remarks that threaten the peace and stability of the nation.



He also accused the former minister of inciting violence and unrest among the Nigerian populace.



Matawalle also expressed deep concern over the dangers posed by such rhetoric.



“It is both reckless and irresponsible for a former public servant of Amaechi’s standing to incite Nigerians against their government at a time when President Bola Tinubu is working tirelessly to address the challenges facing the nation through various reforms that are yielding results.



“It is absurd, preposterous, and shameful for anyone to exploit the genuine situation of our citizens for selfish political gain,” he said.

The minister further reiterated Tinubu’s commitment to safeguarding the peace and security of every Nigerian, warning that any attempts to destabilise the country through incitement will not be tolerated.



“We will not allow anyone to fuel violence or manipulate the prevailing situation of our people,” the statement said.



Matawalle also cautioned the former minister against casting aspersions on the government’s genuine intentions for the people.



“It is expected that Amaechi joins hands with the government to move the country forward, rather than choosing to stay aside with myopic assertions,” he added.