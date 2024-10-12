Vanessa Edem: Miss Teen Nigeria 2024 Was Befitting Birthday Gift

Ferdinand Ekechukwu

Newly crowned Miss Teen Nigeria 2024, Vanessa Edem, has described her victory as a befitting birthday gift to her just three days after the grand finale of the pageant held in Lagos on October 5.

The Miss Teen Nigeria, who recently turned 16, emerged queen, winning three awards on her way to the crown after competing with seven other finalists.

Representing her home state, Cross River, Miss Vanessa, an SS3 student and Head Girl of De Royal Apple School, was awarded a cash prize, in addition to other prizes. The title of first runner-up went to 16-year-old Blossom Obuna, representing FCT Abuja, while 19-year-old Jacinta Asadu, representing Enugu State, secured the second runner-up spot.

Upbeat, the Miss Teen Nigeria winner in a post on her birthday October 8, 2024 reflected on her feats and success as a young lady. “It’s a day of reflection for me; a day of thanksgiving for me, a day I can look back and be grateful for all I have achieved as a young lady. When birthdays come, people often look forward to receiving gifts,” she recalls.

“But there’s no better gift for me than being crowned Miss Teen Nigeria, just three days to my 16th birthday. My birthday message and wish to the world is for each and every one of us to plant seeds of love in the hearts and soul of everyone we come across,” she said, stating that “Love transcends all…”

The Miss Teen Nigeria Pageant is a Miss Nigeria Pageant for teenagers ages 14 to 19. The event not only celebrates the beauty and grace of the contestants but also highlight their dedication, intelligence, and potential as future leaders of the nation. Inspired by her aunt, Silvia Edem’s pageant journey as Miss Nigeria 2002, Vanessa was duly encouraged.

She will be representing Nigeria at the Miss Teen International Pageant in India in 2025. Miss Vanessa Edem is an advocate for people living with neurological disabilities and currently has a talk show on her YouTube called “Touching Lives with Vanessa” dedicated to her advocacy. Cooking and baking is one of her hobbies.