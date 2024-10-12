Tinubu, Shettima, Barau Condole Mele Kyari over Daughter’s Death

Deji Elumoye and Sunday Aborisade in Abuja

President Bola Tinubu, Vice President Kashim Shettima and Deputy President of the Senate, Senator Jibrin Barau, have commiserated with the Group Chief Executive Officer (GCEO) of the Nigeria National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL), Mr. Kolo Mele Kyari, over the death of his daughter, Fatima.



Fatima died yesterday, at the age of 25 after a protracted illness.

The President, in a release issued by his Adviser on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, sympathised with Kyari and the rest of the family on the irreparable and painful loss.

Tinubu prayed for the repose of the soul of Fatima and urged the Kyari family to stay strong at these trying times.



Also, Shettima, according to a release issued by his Media Assistant, Stanley Nkwocha, who prayed for the peaceful repose of the late Fatima, asked God to grant the family the strength to bear the painful exit of their daughter, who was in her prime.

The Vice President led other mourners at the funeral prayers, which were held at the Annur Mosque in Abuja.

Barau, in a statement by his media aide, Ismail Mudashir, prayed to Allah SWT to grant Fatima.



He also prayed to Allah to grant Malam Mele Kyari and other members of his family the strength to bear the passage of Fatima.

The condolence message read in part, “I wish to convey my condolences to the Group Chief Executive Officer of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL), Malam Mele Kyari, and other members of his family over his daughter, Fatima, passing at 25 today.



“My thoughts and prayers are with Malam Mele Kyari and other members of his family during this trying period of Fatima’s passing.

“May Allah SWT grant Fatima Aljannatul Firdausi and give Malam Mele Kyari and other members of his family strength to bear this irreparable loss,” he said.