Super Eagles Edge out Libya’s Mediterranean Knights to Maintain Unbeaten Run in Group D

Nigeria secured their second win in Group D after they left it late to beat Libya 1-0 in a 2025 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier at the Godswill Akpabio International Stadium yesterday.

Fisayo Dele-Bashiru stepped off the bench to score an 86th-minute winner as the Mediterranean Knights’ resolve was finally broken, having sat deeper and deeper as the match began to wind down.

Augustine Eguavoen’s side stayed a point clear of second-placed Benin, who defeated Rwanda 3-0 earlier in the day, leaving Libya at the bottom of the group.

Nigeria bossed proceedings in Uyo and created plenty of chances, but they didn’t test Murad Al Wuheeshi nearly enough in the first half.

William Troost-Ekong at least managed to hit the target in the opening 20 minutes, although their best opportunity arrived in the 39th minute when Alex Iwobi forced Al Wuheeshi into a save from inside the box following good work on the left from Bruno Onyemaechi.

Victor Boniface also threatened in stoppage time with a header that took a deflection off a defender and went out for a corner after another fine delivery from Onyemaechi on the left.

Iwobi wasn’t able to direct his header on target after getting on the end of Onyemaechi’s cross from the left byline on 56 minutes and the Fulham star fired a snapshot over the crossbar three minutes later from Moses Simon’s downward header inside the area.

Al Wuheeshi denied the hosts once more on 72 minutes as he stuck out a leg to stop Samuel Chukwueze after he had been played into space on the right.

Chukwueze got off another shot from the edge of the box on 76 minutes after receiving the ball from Lookman, but Al Wuheeshi was well placed to make a comfortable save.

However, the pressure finally told with four minutes left on the clock as Moses advanced towards the area from the left and picked out Dele-Bashiru, who guided a first-time shot into the back of the net from 14 yards out.

Victory for the Eagles in Benina on Tuesday night will virtually seal a ticket to the 35th Africa Cup of Nations finals in Morocco, with the Cheetahs also to join if they overcome the Amavubi in their own return in Kigali.