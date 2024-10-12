Ray Ekpu Investigative Journalism Award Opens for 2024 Entries

Sunday Ehigiator

The ‘Ray Ekpu Investigative Journalism Award’ ‘s organising committee has announced its call for entries for the 2024 edition.

A jointly signed statement by the Committee’s Chairman, Nsikak Essien, and Secretary, Emem Nkereuwen, revealed that the award sponsored by the Inoyo Toro Foundation and Thompson and Grace Amos Foundation is only open to registered members of the Akwa Ibom State Council of the Nigerian Union of Journalists (NUJ).

“Receipt of entries opens on Friday, November 1, 2024, and will close on Monday, November 11, 2024. All entries are expected from print, online, radio and television investigative journalism publications between October 31, 2023 and October 31, 2024.

“All entries should comprise a copy of the original publication in hard copy for print; a link for online; an audio recording for radio, with the complete identity of a verifiable station, and a video recording for television. Each must come with a verifiable publication date, time and outfit.

“Entries should be made through the Akwa Ibom State Council of the NU] for onward delivery to the Secretariat of the Committee.

“All entries will be scored on 10 criteria, which are, Depth of Investigation (20 points); Conformity with ideals of journalistic excellence (20 points); Style and language of presentation (15 points); Contribution to good governance in public office (15 points); Impact on the fight against corruption and impunity (15 points), and Contribution to national unity and ethnic cohesion in Akwa Ibom State (15 points).”