NASENI Attracts $3.25bn FDI from China, to Commercialise 52 Products

Oghenevwede Ohwovoriole in Abuja

The National Agency for Science and Engineering Infrastructure (NASENI), said it has attracted Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) worth $3.25 billion from China.

This was as the agency disclosed plans to commercialise 52 of its products so that they would be available in the market for Nigerians to buy.

Executive Vice Chairman, (EVC), of NASENI, Khalil Halilu, made this known in Abuja, when he briefed journalists on his one-year achievements in office.

“My first year as EVC of NASENI has been nothing short of transformative. From the outset, I brought a fresh, dynamic energy to the agency, steering it toward a future where technology and manufacturing are not just buzzwords but driving forces of national development. Under my stewardship, NASENI has strengthened partnerships that are laying the groundwork for Nigeria’s Industrial revolution-think cutting-edge projects in reverse engineering, rural electrification, and innovative manufacturing solutions.

“Next year, I will focus more on enhancing NASENI’s impact on Nigeria’s technological and industrial landscape. One of my primary goals is to ensure the commercialisation of all viable NASENI products, eliminating the practice of letting prototypes gather dust on shelves. In the first year, we focused on strategic partnerships with leading production field players, at home and abroad,” he said.