  • Saturday, 12th October, 2024

HP Announces Winner of Regional Education Challenge

Business | 10 hours ago

 Omolabake Fasogbon

HP Inc. and T4 Education have announced the winner of the Africa Education Medal, highlighting the impact of private sector collaboration in driving educational excellence. 

Reputed to be Africa’s most prestigious education accolade, the Initiative honours trailblazers transforming education across the continent and inspiring change.

This year, Angeline Murimirwa, a Zimbabwean emerged overall winner beating other top contestants who made it to the final stage including  two Nigerians,Hakeem Subair and Josiah Ajiboye.

Murimirwa is  the CEO of CAMFED, a pan-African NGO tackling poverty, inequality and injustice through girls’ education and women’s leadership. Being one of the beneficiaries of CAMFED, she has been able to deploy her expertise and experience in delivering   proven solutions that enable marginalised girls to enrol and thrive in secondary school, graduate to secure livelihoods and positions of leadership.

In 2006, Murimirwa was awarded the Prize for Women’s Creativity by the Women’s World Summit Foundation.  In 2017, she bagged the Diamond Ball Honours Award by Rihanna’s Clara Lionel Foundation. She was awarded the Yidan Prize for Education Development alongside Lucy Lake in 2020. She also made the 100 most influential women by the BBC, in tribute to her role in supporting young women and girls’ education.

Responding, Murimirwa thanked the organisers as she dedicated the honour to education drivers across the world. 

