  • Saturday, 12th October, 2024

Dufil Extends CSR Initiative to Visually impaired

Business | 10 hours ago

 Omolabake Fasogbon

Dufil Prima Foods, maker of Indomie Noodles has extended its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiative to Persons with Disabilities (PWDs) by providing educational support for visually impaired students of Aperin Oniyere Grammar School in Ibadan, Oyo state. 

The firm stated that the gesture was its own quota to promote inclusive opportunities for persons with special needs in the state and the country at large. 

Some of the assistive devices released for support included  Braille machines, typewriters, digital recorders, mobility canes as well as payment of WAEC fee for final year students of the school. 

Presenting the items, Group Corporate Communications and Event Manager of the company, Temitope Ashiwaju,  reiterated that the gesture was inspired by a need to mitigate the challenges faced by visually impaired students in accessing quality education. 

He said, “This effort is part of our broader CSR strategy, which has seen us carry out similar initiatives across the country, including the Pacelli School of the Blind. 

“Recently, we participated in the annual World Cane Day celebration. Our approach is twofold: we offer scholarships to students and provide equipment to schools to foster an inclusive learning environment. 

“As a socially responsible company, we understand that government alone cannot meet all these needs, so we’re stepping in to support in ways we can.”

He added that the gesture was a demonstration of the company’s dedication to fostering equitable education, assuring that the  donated tools will drive inclusive, independent, and equitable learning environments for visually impaired students. 

 Receiving the items, Principal of the benefiting school, Olusegun Oregbesan, said the donation has renewed their energy and zeal to do more for the children. 

“We are grateful to Indomie for remembering the PWDs especially at this critical time of economic hardship. This intervention is no less a beacon of hope”, he said. 

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.