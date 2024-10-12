Dufil Extends CSR Initiative to Visually impaired

Omolabake Fasogbon

Dufil Prima Foods, maker of Indomie Noodles has extended its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiative to Persons with Disabilities (PWDs) by providing educational support for visually impaired students of Aperin Oniyere Grammar School in Ibadan, Oyo state.

The firm stated that the gesture was its own quota to promote inclusive opportunities for persons with special needs in the state and the country at large.

Some of the assistive devices released for support included Braille machines, typewriters, digital recorders, mobility canes as well as payment of WAEC fee for final year students of the school.

Presenting the items, Group Corporate Communications and Event Manager of the company, Temitope Ashiwaju, reiterated that the gesture was inspired by a need to mitigate the challenges faced by visually impaired students in accessing quality education.

He said, “This effort is part of our broader CSR strategy, which has seen us carry out similar initiatives across the country, including the Pacelli School of the Blind.

“Recently, we participated in the annual World Cane Day celebration. Our approach is twofold: we offer scholarships to students and provide equipment to schools to foster an inclusive learning environment.

“As a socially responsible company, we understand that government alone cannot meet all these needs, so we’re stepping in to support in ways we can.”

He added that the gesture was a demonstration of the company’s dedication to fostering equitable education, assuring that the donated tools will drive inclusive, independent, and equitable learning environments for visually impaired students.

Receiving the items, Principal of the benefiting school, Olusegun Oregbesan, said the donation has renewed their energy and zeal to do more for the children.

“We are grateful to Indomie for remembering the PWDs especially at this critical time of economic hardship. This intervention is no less a beacon of hope”, he said.