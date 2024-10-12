Abia Brightens up with 4,500 Solar Street Lights as Light up Abia Project Expands

Emmanuel Ugwu-Nwogo in Umuahia





Abia State now gets brighter at night as no fewer than 4,500 solar powered street lights have so far been installed across the state, the Commissioner for Information, Prince Okey Kanu has said.



He stated this while briefing journalists after the State Executive Council meeting, saying that the Light up Abia programme of government was fully on course.



Kanu said that much of the street lights were installed at Umuahia, the capital city and Aba, the commercial hub of the state, adding that the entire state would eventually be covered.



He noted that the Light up Abia project was initiated to enhance the beauty of the state and also as part of measures to combat insecurity by illuminating the roads and streets.



By so doing, the commissioner explained that criminal elements would not be able to hide under the cover of darkness to perpetrate their nefarious activities.



In addition, Kanu said that illuminating Abia would help government realise its dream of creating a 24-hour economy in the urban areas as business hours would run round the clock.



Meanwhile Abia has been selected among the five pilot states that would benefit from the Nigeria Solar for Health Programme (NISHP), funded by the European Union(EU).



Kanu said that Abia was excited and has welcomed its inclusion among the benefiting states for the programme aimed at providing 24/7 power supply to 45 healthcare facilities across the five selected states.



However, he was not forthcoming with the specific number and locations of healthcare facilities in Abia chosen for the implementation of the NISHP programme.



The EU has reportedly pledged €12.1m ($13.28m) for the project, which will run from 2024 to 2027.



NISHP is expected to improve the country’s healthcare system by providing solar power, which is a form of clean energy to public health facilities in participating states.



The steering committee for the implementation of the programme was launched in Abuja in July by Sunday Owolabi, director of renewable energy and rural access, Ministry of Power, on behalf of the Minister, Adebayo Adelabu.



The NISHP steering committee consists of representatives of the ministry of power, ministry of health, technical team, the EU’s head of delegation, and the Rural Electricity Agency of Nigeria(REAN).



In February, the EU was reported to have said that its almost $40 million investment in Nigeria’s energy sector will be spent mainly on hydropower and solar projects geared to improving healthcare facilities.