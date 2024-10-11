Vodafone, Google to Deepen Strategic Partnership in Africa and Europe

Vodafone and Google have announced a ten year strategic expansion of their existing partnership to bring new services, devices, and TV experiences to millions of Vodafone’s customers across Europe and Africa, supported by Google cloud and Google’s Gemini models.

The partnership aims to bring new generative AI (gen AI) powered devices through Google’s Gemini models to millions of Vodafone’s customers across Africa and Europe

The agreement will also bring storage, security, and Artificial Intelligence (AI) assistance to Vodafone’s customers in 15 countries, as well as its partners in an additional 45 markets worldwide, while Google will use Vodafone’s fixed and mobile connectivity services to improve workforce productivity.

Speaking on the initiative, Vodafone’s Group Ghief Executive, Margherita Della Valle, said: “Together, Vodafone and Google will put new AI-powered content and devices into the hands of millions of more consumers. Using these services, our customers can discover new ways to learn, create and communicate, as well as consume TV, on a scale we haven’t seen before.”

CEO of Google and Alphabet, Sundar Pichai, said: “Our expanded partnership with Vodafone will help bring our most advanced AI products and services, including our Gemini models, to more people across Europe and Africa.

“I’m excited to see how Vodafone’s consumers, small businesses and governments, will use generative AI and Google Cloud to transform the way they work and access information.”