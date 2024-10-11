Shettima to Headline Nigeria’s Upcoming Zuma Film Festival

Emmanuel Addeh in Abuja





The Minister of Art, Culture And Creative Economy, Hannatu Musawa, has announced that Vice President Senator Kashim Shettima, will deliver the keynote address at this year’s Zuma International Film Festival (ZUFF) organised by the Nigerian Film Corporation (NFC).

The much-anticipated lecture, titled: “Digital Ecosystem: Redefining African Cinema”, will focus on the growing influence of digital technologies in reshaping the African film industry by driving job creation, wealth generation, and regional trade.

“The world is increasingly captivated by our talent and our stories, and the vice president’s lecture will address the crucial role of the digital ecosystem in revitalising African cinema. The Nigerian government is actively creating an enabling environment through supportive policies, international agreements, and digital platforms,” she said.

Shettima’s lecture, she said, will explore how Nigeria can position itself as Africa’s creative hub while establishing a global cultural footprint.

The address will be followed by interactive discussions with a panel of distinguished experts from across the continent, delving into the opportunities and challenges presented by the digital age for filmmakers and creatives.

She also thanked key collaborators for their contributions to the festival’s success, including the Minister of the FCT, Nyesom Wike and his counterpart at the ministry, Dr Mariya Mahmoud.

She noted the important role Abuja is playing in establishing itself as the creative and cultural heart of Nigeria, thanks to initiatives like ZUFF.

“Abuja is fast becoming a centre of creativity and tourism through our new initiatives and partnerships with the FCT ministry,” she added.

She urged attendees to also explore Lagos, particularly during the December festivities, noting both cities’ growing status as global cultural and creative hubs.

In her remarks, the Minister of Tourism, Lola Ade-John, emphasised the connection between storytelling and tourism.

“Every location has a story, and through film, we’ve translated these stories into entertainment that attracts youth and women alike,” she stated.

She also shared her pride in Nigeria’s growing recognition on the global stage, citing her recent trip to South Korea, where Nigerian films were met with enthusiasm.

“I am confident that Nigeria will achieve global recognition, and I believe we will one day win an Oscar,” she said, underscoring the growth of the country’s film industry since the 1980s.

“Our creativity and hard work will take us far, and we are only scratching the surface of what we can achieve,” she said.

Also, the Minister of State for the FCT, Mahmoud, echoed the same sentiments, praising the Zuma Film Festival for its role in fostering collaboration, inspiration, and cultural exchange.

“This festival goes beyond cinematic creativity. It is a vibrant platform that bridges cultures and sparks important conversations,” she noted.

Mahmoud expressed optimism that the festival would leave a lasting impact beyond the current administration, with each year bringing greater contributions to Nigerian and African cinema.

Managing Director of the Nigerian film Corporation, Dr Ali Nuhu, in his remarks extended his appreciation and also made public the head of jury for the ZUFF 2024 as filmmaker and actress, Stephanie Okereke-Linus.