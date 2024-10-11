NACAT Sensitises Baze University Students on Financially Motivated Sexual Extortion, Trafficking

The Network Against Corruption and Trafficking (NACAT), Thursday, sensitised students of Baze University on the growing vices of financially motivated sexual extortion referred to in short form as sextortion and trafficking.

The exercise was held at the ongoing 6th Baze University Career Week Program (BaCWeP) themed: “Cyberbullying Menace: A Mental Health Issue to Career Growth. Depression and Anxiety Amongst Youth in Nigeria”.

The event which held at the university’s Faculty of Law, was attended by students, dignitaries, and experts to discuss the impact of cyberbullying and its relation to mental health challenges among the youth in Nigeria.

The Operations Manager, NACAT, Stanley Ugagbe, presented a detailed session on sextortion and trafficking, unveiling the organisation’s campaign tagged “See Something, Say Something.” He urged students to speak up when faced with online harassment and sextortion, noting the devastating effects of silence on mental health.

Explaining the documentary presented by NACAT that showcased global cases of cyberbullying, Ugagbe educated the students on the importance of being cautious in digital spaces.

Ugagbe shared insights on the recent case of the Ogoshi brothers, Samuel and Samson who were each sentenced to 210 months in prison over their sextortion crime. Ugagbe stated that the two brothers met their waterloo after a 17-year-old Jordan DeMay committed suicide following his inability to meet the demands of the sextortionists – a development that forced the FBI to launch an investigation which uncovered the Nigerian-based sextortion ring operated by the Ogoshi brothers as the mastermind behind the act.

He noted that there are different kinds of sextortion which include online harassment, blackmail and coercion.

According to him, the consequences of sextortion on the victim are usually devastating and they include emotional trauma, social stigma and financial losses.

Expressing worry over the growing trend on sextortion in Nigeria, he averred that in July this year, Meta removed 63,000 Instagram accounts in Nigeria over sextortion scams.

He said the figure was a major reason for people to thread carefully on the Internet.

Bemoaning the scourge of trafficking, Ugagbe defined the act as the recruitment, transportation, or receipt of people through force, coercion, or deception.

While stating that sex, labour and child trafficking have become prevalent in our society, he noted that the consequences include physical and emotional abuse, forced labour or prostitution, separation from family and community.

Ugagbe recalled a case of a lady who was trafficked to Oman. According to him, NACAT was able to rescue the lady who has now returned to Nigeria.

He stated that signs of sextortion or trafficking include unexplained changes in behaviour, withdrawal from social activities, and unusual financial transactions.

Offering online safety tips, he urged the students to be cautious with online relationships, verify profiles and identities, and also avoid sharing sensitive content.

While urging the students to speak up when they see or hear of suspected cases of sextortion or trafficking, Ugagbe noted that NACAT was always available to help victims overcome the situation.

Baze University’s Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Kathleen Ebelechukwu Okafor (SAN), also addressed the students, urging them to take their career choices seriously.

She encouraged them to plan their future with clear goals, conduct personal SWOT analyses, and choose their friends wisely.

“Failure has no friends but success does,” she remarked, reminding students to always evaluate their relationships and stay focused on their career paths.

The Minister of State for Youth Development, Ayodele Olawande, was among the dignitaries in attendance.