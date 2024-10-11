Moniepoint Partners ACPN to Improve Access to Healthcare

Sunday Ehigiator

Foremost financial institution, Moniepoint has announced its partnership with the Association of Community Pharmacists of Nigeria (ACPN) to improve access to healthcare in urban and rural areas.

The partnership announcement was made on Wednesday at the launch of a research titled ‘Inside Nigeria’s Community Pharmacies: How Moniepoint Drives Healthcare Access with Payments and Funding’ which mirrors the challenges pharmacists and patients face in need of drugs.

According to Richard Eseka, the state coordinator for Moniepoint, the health industry is important to the company. Collaborating with ACPN would allow for seamless transactions and financial support for pharmacists who want to expand their businesses.

As the research explained, any pharmaceutical business would collapse if suppliers began to lose trust in the pharmacists when it comes to paying for the supplied goods. Eseka noted that with Moniepoint’s technology, which enhances seamless transactions with no downtime, the likelihood of businesses collapsing is impossible.

“At Moniepoint, very dear to us is the health industry, someone whose life is on the line and has come to your business facility is only concerned about how he is going to get the medications and administer them so it’s not the best time to hear about network downtime.

“At Moniepoint, what we have done is to ensure our transactions are seamless. Whether you are doing card transactions or you are even doing a transfer, you should be able to have that liberty as a pharmacist. As a pharmacist, you may be too busy to even attend to calls from your cashier in the office to confirm a transaction on your commercial bank account and you may have an aggravated customer in your office who wants to buy a drug urgently.”

Speaking, a Pharmacist and National Chairman of ACPN, Mr Ambrose Igwekwama,, highlighted the critical role played by community pharmacies in Nigeria’s healthcare system over the years.