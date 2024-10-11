LASTMA Sacks Six Officials over Severe Misconduct

Sunday Ehigiator

The Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA) has revealed that it has terminated the employment of six officials found guilty for severe misconduct.

The sackings, confirmed by the agency’s Director, Public Affairs and Enlightenment Department, Adebayo Taofiq, through a statement yesterday, is said to have followed recommendations from the Personnel Management Board.

According to Taofiq, the affected officials were found to have engaged in severe misconduct and general inefficiencies, contrary to the agency’s code of conduct.

The statement read: “The General Manager of LASTMA, Mr. Olalekan Bakare-Oki, affirmed that the Lagos State Civil Service Commission had fully endorsed the Personnel Management Board’s recommendations, which pertained to severe misconduct and general inefficiencies.

“Mr. Bakare-Oki confirmed that these disciplinary actions were rigorously implemented in accordance with the Lagos State Civil Service Rules and Regulations.

“He reiterated LASTMA’s unwavering commitment to enhancing its operations and called on Lagos residents to actively engage with the agency by providing both positive feedback and reports of any observed misconduct, along with relevant evidence.”

According to Bakare-Oki, “I wish to inform the general public that this is an ongoing exercise aimed at purging the Agency of errant officers.

“Another Personnel Management Board session will be convened shortly to address additional indicted LASTMA officials,” he added.