Abia Tackles Visual Impairment Among Children

Emmanuel Ugwu-Nwogo in Umuahia





Wife of the governor of Abia State, Mrs. Priscilla Otti has said the state was taking measures to protect Abia children from preventable visual impairments in order to safeguard their future.

She made this known Thursday in her speech at the event marking the 2024 World Sight Day, with theme: Love Your Eyes, Kids.

Mrs. Otti said that Abia is making efforts at “creating a system where no child is left behind due to vision impairment”.

According to her, “The eyes are window to the beauty of the world, a gateway to knowledge and opportunity” hence no effort should be spared to prevent blindness.

“Today is a call to action for each of us. We have the responsibility not just to treat, but to prevent blindness and vision impairment.”

The Abia First Lady regretted that across the state “too many of our children are facing preventable vision challenges – often undiagnosed or untreated, particularly in rural areas.”

“This is not the reality they deserve,” she asserted, adding, “Our children deserve to grow, learn, and play with clear vision, unburdened by the avoidable challenges of poor eye health”.

Mrs. Otti noted that Abia, in partnership with the Abia State Eye Health Management Bureau(AEHMB) “are making strides to expand eye care outreach by training more healthcare workers, establishing new eye clinics, and reducing the costs of eye treatments.”

She commended “my dear husband”, Governor Alex Otti for his unwavering commitment to improving eye health in Abia, noting that “his leadership and dedication have laid a strong foundation for progress in this critical area”.

Mrs. Otti who had earlier led an early morning walk for good eye sight from government house to Ibeku High School, venue of the event, emphasised the importance of physical exercise also has positive effect for healthy eye.

She stated: “Regular physical activity like walking is beneficial for our overall well-being, including the health of our eyes”. This is because “it improves blood circulation, which helps reduce the risk of eye conditions and keeps our vision sharp”.

The Administrator of AEHMB, Dr. Betty Emeka-Obasi, stated that this year’s theme underscores the significance of eye care for everyone, with a particular focus on children and young people.

She said that “early detection and correction of eye problems are crucial” for the development and future of children.

Mrs. Emeka-Obasi also explained that the theme of the event was chosen “to inspire” children and young persons “to protect their vision and remove the stigma associated with wearing glasses”.

The AEHMB Administrator said that “we must endeavour to make child eye health an urgent priority. They represent our future”.

She noted that future of Abia children without the encumbrances of visual challenges was the “inspiration behind our celebrations this year”.

To this end, Dr. Emeka-Obasi said that the AEHMB carried out “special outreaches in 18 public schools, six in each senatorial zone. It also held free eye assessment examinations for 200 teachers and 3,600 pupils.”

She said that once the report of the eye assessment examination and collaboration is completed, prescription glasses would be issued free to those that need them, courtesy of Governor Otti.

“We will also train in a pilot scheme, 120 teachers selected from both public and private schools to recognize the basic symptoms of eye defects, enabling them to refer children,” the AEHMB Administrator said.