NIGERIA’S UNSCRIPTED QUEST FOR FREEDOM

It is better for government to liberate Nigerians peacefully from their shackles than squander the chances to do so, advises Monday Philips Ekpe

Just like most other aspects of national life, Nigerians move on too quickly. No matter how pressing or vital any issue is, its lifespan is largely determined by the emergence of another one. Things happen fast. Headlines announce various subjects that jostle for spaces in people’s minds, many of which are so encumbered by the vicissitudes of daily living that they can’t afford to be further bothered by potentially more depressing stories. It’s not surprising, therefore, that the country’s independence anniversary only few days ago has gone so soon the way of the rest, especially in recent times.

But we just can’t continue to slide with the vicious tide of time. October 1, 1960 will always be associated with the day Nigeria became free from decades of British imperialism and rule. And freedom, like equality, is a fundamental human right, not just declared by many multilateral organisations and statutes but it’s actually first an innate longing of the soul. The United States of America has evolved over the years as, arguably, the world’s loudest and staunchest proponent of the concept of liberty. Its founders were mostly men and women who literally ran away from the stranglehold of the tyrannies that had gripped different countries in Europe. Monarchies there had moved from being traditional, hereditary-based forms of government to full-blown dictatorships where most of the freedoms taken for granted today were openly trampled on.

Many Nigerians have been assessing the progress of their country or the lack of it as a politically independent state. Unfortunately, the verdicts have been overwhelmingly negative. Truth is, in looking at the country, it’s often tempting to yield to the forces of scepticism, cynicism and contempt. It’s much easier to give up on the country, to heap all the blame for the nation’s mediocre performance on its past and present leaders and succumb to an uncertain fate. Although the nation’s perennial underperformance can’t seriously be detached from mediocre leadership, to choose blame game and resignation is to validate self-sabotage and a needless, inevitable corporate failure. Nigeria is too important to be jettisoned by people who once benefited from its lavish endowments and those who simply can’t be convinced at the moment about its much-touted greater tomorrow.

What ought to really engage the minds of citizens, beginning from their leaders, is to honestly come to terms with the true meaning of freedom which is supposed to be enhanced by the nation’s severance of its umbilical cord from its former colonial master. That this discussion is even taking place more than six decades after the symbolic lowering of the union jack for the green-white-green flag means different things to different persons.

In his last Independence Day broadcast, President Bola Tinubu was predictable in his claims and attempts to pacify a hugely disappointed and traumatised populace. It reads in part: “I am deeply aware of the struggles many of you face in these challenging times. Our administration knows that many of you struggle with rising living costs and the search for meaningful employment. I want to assure you that your voices are heard. As your President, I assure you that we are committed to finding sustainable solutions to alleviate the suffering of our citizens. Once again, I plead for your patience as the reforms we are implementing show positive signs, and we are beginning to see light at the end of the tunnel.”

The idea of the president being mindful of the anguish of citizens is one refrain he should walk away from before it becomes a monument for insincerity and inaction. That majority of Nigerians are still grappling with survival, with meeting visceral needs decades after many of their peers elsewhere have graduated to lofty ideals is enough wound in the psyche of those who can still muster some will to reason beyond their bellies. Surely, Tinubu didn’t bring Nigeria to this despondent point but being in the saddle at the moment means he can make a name for himself by not nursing the possibility of passing the baton of underachievement to the next leader.

For him, it’s a personal challenge. And for the entire country, it has remained a riddle, a jinx to be broken. Nothing would gladden the hearts of the citizenry than seeing their nation with tremendous potentialities break free from its shackles and rise triumphantly into the skies. Up to this point, no presidential rhetoric has been able to convince the people that the days of glory are within the reach of their own generation. Even the dreams of living the good life and bequeathing same to future generations are now hazy.

In difficult, twisted times like these, thinking straight can be a luxury only accessible to a few. I’ve sought solace in words of thinkers on marble to try to figure out the real value of Nigeria’s free status which, sadly, is becoming a paradox. According to Maya Angelou, “independence is a heady draft, and if you drink it in your youth, it can have the same effect on the brain as young wine does. It does not matter that its taste is not always appealing. It is addictive and with each drink you want more.” We must find ways to keep the motivations and euphoria of our founding nationalists in view, against all odds, not minding our near-choking hangovers down the years.

Robert Frost: “Freedom lies in being bold.” The courage of both leaders and followers is required for genuine progress and prosperity. But for boldness to count, it must be perceived by the people as that indispensable ingredient of true leadership, not one anchored on false heroism. Tinubu should beat his chest less when declaring at every turn his ability to take tough decisions, a stance that has failed to be understood and accepted by most Nigerians.

Albert Einstein: “For everything that is really great and inspiring is created by the individual who can labour in freedom.” Freedom is not without responsibilities and obligations. All stakeholders must dig in to produce lasting results. The truism that gain is a direct product of pain can’t be faulted easily.

Herbert Hoover: “Freedom is the open window through which pours the sunlight of the human spirit and human dignity.” Nigeria doesn’t lack people with the zeal and knowledge to excel. But like caged birds, the full manifestation of their potentials awaits the right triggers, mainly from the top.

Nelson Mandela: “For to be free is not merely to cast off one’s chains, but to live in a way that respects and enhances the freedom of others.” May the struggle that exists in Nigeria between the political class and the less-privileged compatriots not end badly. The unfettered access to public funds and scandalous pecks of power have significantly numbed the capacity of political leaders for empathy and selflessness. The days of recompence and revolt may not be far away.

Miguel de Cervantes: “Liberty is one of the most precious gifts which heaven has bestowed on man… captivity is the greatest evil that can befall man.” Nigerians have now been turned into zombies effectively. Even the energy to protest is draining rapidly from them. I’ve so far resisted the urge to see my own country as a growing prison.

Nothing demonstrates the nation’s bondage than the frenzy with which many of its citizens are leaving in search of opportunities in other lands. Even that seems to have slowed down in the face of new hurdles overseas. The resultant frustrations are bound to metamorphose into something else. But, somehow, the nation and her citizens are inching towards liberation. Nothing lasts forever, after all. That includes the subjugation of otherwise vibrant souls.

Dr Ekpe is a member of THISDAY Editorial Board