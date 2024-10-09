WTO Initiates Selection Process for Next Director-General

The World Trade Organisation (WTO) yesterday, formally commenced the process for appointing its next Director-General.

According to a statement yesterday, the process would be led by Ambassador Petter Ølberg of Norway, the Chair of the General Council, in accordance with the WTO’s “Procedures for the Appointment of Directors-General” (WT/L/509).

Ølberg, had issued a statement on October 4, indicating that WTO members supported an early start of the process ahead of the originally planned schedule.

The selection process would adhere to the established procedures, ensuring transparency, inclusiveness, and alignment with the organisation’s best interests.

WTO members have until November 8, to submit nominations.

“After nominations close, candidates will have a three-month window, ending on 8 February 2025, to engage with members and present their qualifications.

“A final two-month period, until April 8, 2025, will be devoted to a process of consultations to allow the General Council ultimately to arrive at its choice for appointment.

“The incumbent, Director-General Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, who began her term in March 2021, has confirmed her intention to seek reappointment. Her current term is scheduled to conclude on August 31, 2025.

The WTO is the only global international organisation dealing with the rules of trade between nations. At its heart are the WTO agreements, negotiated and signed by the bulk of the world’s trading nations and ratified in their parliaments.

The goal is to ensure that trade flows as smoothly, predictably and freely as possible.

Representatives from 52 country members of the WTO recently expressed support for a proposal from the African Group of the global trade body calling for an early start to the Director-General selection process. They had asked Okonjo-Iweala, to make herself available to serve a second term.

Most of these members had praised the former Nigeria’s Finance Minister’s hard work and her achievements during her first term.

Members had discussed the request from the African Group of members regarding the appointment of the Director General.

Okonjo-Iweala is the seventh Director-General of the WTO. She took office on March 1, 2021, becoming the first woman and the first African to serve as Director-General.