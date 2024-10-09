Redeemer’s University Convocation: 86 Bag First Class

*VC charges graduands on integrity and humility

Yinka Kolawole in Osogbo

The Vice-Chancellor, Redeemer’s University,Ede, Osun State, Professor Shadrach Olufemi Akindele has said that a total of 1,055 undergraduate students are graduating this year, with 86 of them in the First Class category at this year 16th convocation of the institution.

Speaking at the press conference marking the 2024 convocation, Professor Akindele noted that about 435 were in the Second Class Upper Division while 219 are in the Second Class Lower Division, and 86 in the Third Class category.

The Vice- Chancellor also said about thirteen students will be graduating with a Pass degree, in the Nursing and Physiotherapy programmes, while three students are graduating with “Pass with Distinction”, and 69 are graduating with “Pass with Credit.

Also 25 are graduating with “Pass”, in the Diploma category, three graduands are in the Distinction category, 14 in the Upper Credit Division, and 5 in the Lower Credit Division.

According to him “At the postgraduate level, a total of 387 students are graduating while Thirty-three of them are PhD level, three at MPhil. level, 215 at Masters level, and 137 and postgraduate diploma level. “

“Two very unique features of this year’s convocation are that, it is the first time the university is graduating students in Architecture, Electrical/Electronics Engineering and Mechanical Engineering, and two students from the same department are tied as the best overall graduating students with a Cumulative Grade Point Average (CGPA) of 4.96.”

Professor Akindele said, “We are also proud to say that both of them are female, one is Favour and the other is Grace! The favour and grace of God has made this possible.”

He said “It is also good to mention at this point that Redeemer’s University Nursing and Physiotherapy students had 100% score in all their professional examinations and this come at the cost of dedication and passion of the staff members who took them through both rigorous academic training and clinical experience by our collaborators, the Hospitals in the state. “

“Another major aspect of this year’s convocation is the award of honorary degree to two deserving Nigerians who have made and are still making significant impact in this university and elsewhere.”

“They are Mr. Tolulope Babatunde Adeusi, a businessman and entrepreneur, the Chairman and CEO of TG Marchnata Enterprises (TGM Education) and executive One Capital and Mrs. Grace Olufunmilayo Tamuno, an accomplished academic and librarian, who served as the first University Librarian of this university pro bono.

The Vice-Chancellor however remarked that the University’s mission is to produce graduates who are not only skilled in their respective Fields but who also possess the character and moral fortune to lead with integrity and humility.