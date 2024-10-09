Polaris Bank Steps Up Fight against Breast Cancer

Polaris Bank, a leading digital retail commercial bank in Nigeria, has announced the sponsorship of free breast cancer screenings for 250 women in recognition of Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

The initiative underscores the bank’s longstanding commitment to women’s health and aligns with the UN’s Sustainable Development Goal 3 (SDG 3) of ensuring healthy lives and promoting well-being for all ages.

According to a statement, Polaris Bank’s intervention aims to empower underserved communities with access to life-saving screenings and builds upon the bank’s established track record in the fight against the disease.

“The bank has partnered with a non-government organisation (NGO), Care Organisation Public Enlightenment (C.O.P.E.) for over a decade, providing screenings to more than 20,000 women and funding treatment for over 30 cancer patients.

This year’s programme targets underserved communities, emphasising early detection, crucial for improved survival rates and reduced treatment costs,” it said.

In addition to the screenings, the bank said it will continue to promote awareness through education, advocacy and outreach programmes, encouraging women to conduct regular self-examinations and seek timely medical attention. “This holistic strategy aims to build a culture of early detection for a healthier future. The bank goes beyond medical intervention, fostering a supportive community for survivors. Initiatives like “Celebrating Our Pink Heroes” and spa outings provide a platform for experience sharing and dispelling the stigma associated with the disease. In 2019, Polaris Bank also partnered with C.O.P.E. to distribute prosthetic bras to survivors, offering practical support and promoting self-confidence,” the bank noted.

Polaris Bank said its commitment extends to infrastructure development, noting that it has co-financed the establishment of the Marcelle Ruth Cancer Centre and Specialist Hospital (MRCC), a leading cancer treatment facility in sub-Saharan Africa. This investment strengthens healthcare infrastructure and improves access to specialized care for Nigerian citizens.

“Women interested in participating can find details on the bank’s website or social media pages. Screenings take place on the third and fourth Saturdays of October and every third Saturday thereafter at the C.O.P.E. Centre in Lagos. Polaris Bank, recognised as Nigeria’s Digital Bank of the Year for three consecutive years (2021-2023), leverages its digital expertise to promote public health awareness and empower women with access to essential healthcare services,” it said.