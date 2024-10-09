Ondo Flooding: Senate Decries Ondo Flooding, Demands NEMA’s Urgent Intervention

Sunday Aborisade in Abuja





The Senate at plenary on Tuesday asked the Ondo State Government to conduct an urgent on the spot assessment of the area affected by the massive flooding that wreaked havoc in Ondo town last week with a view to finding a lasting solution to the menace, which frequently occurs in the affected areas.

The red chamber also requested the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), to immediately, mobilize relief materials to the people displaced by this devastating flood in Ondo West Local Government Area.

Apart from that, the Senate urged the Federal Ministry of Power to ensure that Benin Electricity Distribution Company (BEDC) restores electricity supply to the affected areas.

It equally urged the federal government to develop a swift and robust response to natural disasters of this nature.

The senate resolutions were sequel to a motion of urgent importance moved by the senator representing Ondo Central, Senator Adeniyi Adegbonmire, SAN.

Adegbonmire noted with deepest sadness that no fewer than 1,000 homes, 25 schools; 20 worship centres and over 7,000 people were affected and rendered homeless following the heavy downpour of Friday, 4th October, 2024.

He said the rain which lasted for several hours, displaced thousands and caused significant damage across multiple communities in the ancient city of Ondo in Ondo Central Senatorial District, Ondo State.

He also said that the flood-affected Itanla, Oka, Odojomu, Oke-Odunwo, Bethlehem, Olorunishola, Fagun Area, Jilalu Area, New town Gani Street, Yaba Police Station, Ademulegun Road, Akure-Ondo Expressway, Ife Road communities among others, are all in Ondo, Ondo West Local Government Area of Ondo State.

He said: “I am saddened by the impact of the natural disaster on the lives of the affected communities, especially the most vulnerable, including women, children and the elderly.

“Some children were declared missing, property worth millions of naira were destroyed, residents of the affected communities now find themselves homeless by the flood disaster as their houses and vehicles in the affected streets were submerged.

“I am further saddened that this pathetic situation has inflicted untold hardship on residents of these areas, particularly children, the elderly, shop owners and small-scale business owners.

“I am concerned that this situation, in addition to the loss of lives, property and means of livelihood has affected negatively the shelter, security, food, medical care, clean water, electricity and economic lives of the people resulting in untold hardship.

“This has further exacerbated the already challenging economic situation of the affected persons who have suffered personal and commercial losses.

“I am convinced that the utmost concern and purpose of government is the security and welfare of the people in line with Section 14 (2) b of the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, and there is need to act urgently.”