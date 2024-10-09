NB Donates Digital Language Lab to Lagos School in Honour of 2023 MTOY Winner 

Uchechukwu Nnaike

The Nigerian Breweries/Felix Ohiwerei Education Trust Fund has donated a digital language laboratory to Keke Senior High School, Agege, Lagos, in honour of Adeola Adefemi, the winner of the 2023 Maltina Teacher of the Year competition.

Speaking during the hand-over ceremony at the school premises recently, the Corporate Affairs Director, Nigerian Breweries Plc, Sade Morgan, stated that the infrastructure would enhance the quality of teaching and improve learning outcomes in the school.

She said the donation aligns with the corporate philosophy and CSR thrust of the education trust fund by actively addressing the infrastructural deficit in the country’s education system by providing much-needed facilities.

Commending the school’s academic strides over the years, Morgan said, “I would like to acknowledge the academic excellence of this great citadel of learning, Keke Senior High School, which emerged the ‘Best Senior Secondary School’ in the 2020 Lagos State Governor’s Quiz Competition and the winner of the 2024 Lagos Reads Inter-schools Quiz Competition’.”

The Commissioner for Basic and Secondary Education, Jamiu Alli-Balogun, commended Nigerian Breweries Plc for donating the language laboratory to help students and teachers access much-needed digital resources for educational advancement.

Alli-Balogun hailed the 2023 Maltina Teacher of the Year for making the school and the entire state proud with her exemplary performance, adding that her passion and commitment to the teaching profession remain a reference point.

In her remarks, the school’s principal, Mrs. Patience Aina, said, “We are grateful for what the Nigerian Breweries-Felix Ohiwerei Education Trust Fund has done in providing additional infrastructure that would boost the government’s effort in delivering quality education to students.

“With this language laboratory, our students would get the opportunity to study in a well-equipped learning environment.”

She commended the organisation for the achievements recorded through the competition, saying that the company’s reward and recognition would inspire passion among teachers.

She also praised the 2023 winner for bringing honour to the school and urged her to continue to light the torch of excellence, as it would inspire confidence among other teachers.

Adefemi thanked the Nigerian Breweries-Felix Ohiwerei Education Trust Fund for supporting education and the teaching profession through various interventions. She stated that the facilities would promote positive learning outcomes for the school.

For emerging the 2023 Maltina Teacher of the Year, Adefemi received a total cash prize of N6.5 million, a fully funded capacity development training trip to Tampere, Finland.

The grand finale of the 2024 Maltina Teacher of the Year, the 10th edition of the competition, will be held on October 11, 2024.