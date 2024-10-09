NACCIMA, NexHub Propel Nigerian Non-oil Exports, Ship 11 Containers to China

Dike Onwuamaeze





In a landmark initiative aimed at significantly boosting Nigeria’s non-oil export sector, the Nigerian Association of Chambers of Commerce, Industry, Mines and Agriculture (NACCIMA) and NexHub have successfully dispatched11containers of processed agricultural foods to China.

This was announced by the National President of NACCIMA, Hon. Dele Kelvin Oye, during the recent 2024 Lagos NACCIMA Nex Hub Conference that was held in Lagos.

The shipment was witnessed by the governor of Lagos State, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, who was represented by Mrs. Titilayo Helen Adesina, who formally handed over the containers to the Comptroller, Federal Operation Unit, Nigerian Customs Service, Mr. Kola Oladeji.

Other dignitaries that witnessed the shipment included the Special Assistant to the President of Nigeria on Digital & Creative Economy, Mr. Fegho John Umunubo and the Commissioner of for Commerce, Osun State, Rev. Bunmi Jenyo.

Oye said that the conference was a significant platform to promote non-oil exports from Nigeria because the importance of optimising Nigeria’s non-oil exports cannot be overstated.

He said: “As we strive to diversify our economy and reduce our over reliance on oil, it is imperative that we continue to nurture the growth of the non-oil export sector.”

Oye traced the establishment of the NexHub to the commissioning of the Nigerian Export Trade House in China, which is a Federal Government of Nigeria’s initiative through the Nigerian Export Promotion Council in April 2023.

He, therefore, appealed “to all exporters in Nigeria to take advantage of the immense benefits on the NexHub platform and export their goods and services through the export trade house.

He said: “Some of these advantages include training on how to export, what goods and services to export, where to export, and connecting you with potential buyers.

“Some of the partners the hub is currently working with are Nexim Bank and NACCIMA.”

He also commented on the importance of the single window and commended President Bola Tinubu’s administration for setting up the National Single Window project and the National Steering Committee on April 16, 2024.

According to him, this marked “a significant milestone in Nigeria’s efforts to streamline trade processes and boost economic integration.

“President Tinubu highlighted that paperless trade alone is estimated to bring an annual economic benefit of around $2.7 billion.

“The National Single Window project holds immense potential to transform Nigeria’s trade landscape.”

He added that the “National Single Window project, with its strong foundation and the right re-composition of the steering committee, can be a game changer in our quest for economic diversification and growth.”

He said that NACCIMA’s collaboration with NexHub has yielded tangible results as “we now have the NACCIMA Nigeria Office in Hunan, China, which will continue to serve as a vital link between Nigerian exporters and the Chinese/Asian market.

“Furthermore, we are very excited about the impending launch of the NACCIMA Nigeria House in Detroit, Michigan, to cater to the American and Canadian markets.

“These achievements are a testament to the power of private partnerships and the commitment of organizations like NACCIMA and Nexhub to drive non-oil export growth.”