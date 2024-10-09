Jonathan, Diri, Fubara to Grace Pre-conference on of Pan-Ijaw Economic Summit

Olawale Ajimotokan





Former President Goodluck Jonathan, Bayelsa State Governor, Sen. Douye Diri and Rivers State Governor, Siminalayi Fubara, are set to grace the Pre-Summit Conference of the 1st Pan-Ijaw Economic Summit 2024 to discuss the infrastructural, development and historical environmental challenges mitigating against the Ijaw people in Nigeria.

The summit scheduled for October 17-18 in Yenagoa, will serve as a prelude to the Pan-Ijaw Summit slated to hold December 3-5 in Port Harcourt.

Governors of Edo, Akwa Ibom, Ondo, Delta and Niger States are other dignitaries expected to be in attendance.

The conference themed: ‘Environmental Regeneration and Economic Sustainability,” has the former governor of Bayelsa State, Sen. Henry Seriake Dickson as Chairman Opening Ceremony, and Professor Steve Azaiki as Principal Convener.

The summit is organised by the Azaiki Foundation in partnership with the Ijaw National Congress (INC).

In addition, the 1st Pan-Ijaw Economic Summit will also have Ijaws from Diaspora in attendance, as Ijaws from Canada, Germany, France, Australia and other countries are already penciled down to attend.

According to the organisers, the summit is a groundbreaking initiative dedicated to addressing infrastructural, development and historical environmental challenges of the Ijaw people in Nigeria.

The conference will bring together industry experts, foreign partners, academic leaders, policy makers, and community representatives. The organisers are convinced that the summit will foster innovative solutions for a more sustainable and prosperous future for the Niger Delta people and Nigeria.

The summit is also expected to seek to drive economic growth, job creation and sustainable development for the Ijaw people, ensuring their active participation in the Blue Economy to which they share a profound natural connection.

The summit’s thematic areas to which discussions will be initiated include: Unlocking Potentials and Opportunities in Marine & Blue Economy in Ijawland and the Niger Delta, Taxonomies of Environmental Regeneration & Economic Sustainability, Turning the Niger Delta Coastline into a Tourism Haven, Agricultural Transformation and Development in Ijawland and the Niger Delta, Sustainable Wetlands Infrastructure Development.

Others are: Changing Youth Economic Fortunes for Sustainable Growth of the Niger Delta, Transportation Development in Ijawland & the Niger Delta, Recalibrating Gender Inclusivity and Women Rights, Infrastructure Protection, Security and Prevention of Oil Theft in the Niger Delta.