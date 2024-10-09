How Kingsley Amadibe Champions Unity, Peaceful Co-existence in Nigeria 

Precious Ugwuzor

Kingsley Amafibe, a vocal advocate of unity and peaceful co-existence in Nigeria as a multi-ethnic and religious nation, has consistently required an extra effort to co-habit peacefully and harmoniously to reduce inter-tribal rivalry and suspicion.

Notable individuals and nationalists have been at the forefront in driving this campaign for national integration, religious tolerance, and strengthening the bond of brotherhood. The key among them is Amb. Kingsley Amafibe.

A Delta State-born peace advocate, whose name is synonymous with unwavering commitment to fostering harmony and progress within communities across the Nigerian landscape.

With over a decade and a half dedicated experience in advocating for peace and consulting, he also wields diverse skills set, which has made him highly successful in this national assignment, remaining enterprising and productive.

His entrepreneurial skills and years of experience in media management are core assets that have kept him going, Amafibe Kingsley has become a beacon of hope and catalyst for positive transformation in Africa and the global community.

A Graduate in Finance and Banking, Amb. Amafibe Kingsley has gone ahead to hone his expertise by obtaining a Master’s Degree in Business Administration from the prestigious American Management University, USA.

His quest for knowledge didn’t stop there; he is also a proud member of the Chartered Institute of Management and Leadership, has obtained Certificate on Advance Leadership masterclass of renowned leadership institute, the GOTNI Leadership Center. Additionally, he has undergone special training in CIML Business School, obtained a diploma in media and advertising, and joined the membership of Crown Point International College of Health and Technology.

He is also a member of the International Peace Commission, Member of 36 Pals Initiative, Member, Governing Council, Havilla University, and Partner Peacefulmind Foundation Followship He has organised several roundtable initiatives to get communities come together to discuss ways to achieve lasting peace in their domains.

Amafibe Kingsley, beyond his campaign for peace, equally recognizes that lack of development is an enabler of crisis. To this end, he has partnered with state governments to bring development to the grassroots through his scholarship programs he has piloted, especially in the Northern states of Nigeria. His African Peace Scholarship Project with Kaduna state government is currently ongoing in partnership with the Office of the Special Adviser to the Kaduna State Governor on the FeedMe program.

It is aimed at boosting the effort of Kaduna state government to increase school enrollment. As the Founder of Peace Ambassador Agency, not long ago, he assembled critical stakeholders in Nigeria’s peace and security in Abuja for one of the most waited event of the year, aimed at strengthening the nation’s unity and integration.

The forthcoming 14th Peace Achievers International Conference with the theme, “Building Bridges for Sustainable Peace and Security: Integrating Sectors for a Harmonious Future.” Will be a gathering of security and defence agencies, civil society organizations, community leaders, trade and professional unions, students and the general public, with the aim of discussing ways and means of reducing the tone of antagonism, division and separatist agitation to entrench a culture of peace, unity and tolerance.

Also, recently, Amb Kingsley Amafibe hosted 100 Most Notable African Leadership and Business Summit 2024, which took place at Marriot Hotels in Kigali, Rwanda, with a recorded huge success. With the theme, “Fostering Collaboration and Networking Among Business, Governance, and Security Stakeholder Leaders Across the African Continent” the event had in attendance very influential Nigerian leaders, including Governor of Zamfara state, Dauda Lawal and Former President of Nigeria, Dr Goodluck Jonathan.

Amb Kingsley Amafibe is the founder of Davdan Peace and Advocacy Foundation, an initiative dedicated to building bridges for sustainable peace and security. He is also the founder of Peace Achievers International Conference and Awards, CEO, Kadd Property, Executive Director, Big Dreams Talent Show, a platform that develops young talents from music, acting and comedy. Additionally, he is the founder, Good Dreams Vocation Center, and Amb Kingsley Amafibe Peace Foundation. He is also the organzer of Northern Nigeria Peace Awards. Also the Publisher, FCTNEWSONLINE.com.

A recipient of so many awards from local to international among few is the International Peace Award for Advocacy and Community Development University of Abuja award for excellence in peace and community development. He is also a recipient of Peace Ambassador Award for talent development, recipient of Award for Excellence from Ghana India Trade Advisory Chamber. He is married to Mrs Amafibe Obumnaeke Rosita, an entrepreneur and founder, Good Dreams Salon, and blessed with 2 children, Prince David Ugochukwu Amafibe and Prince Daniel Tobechukwu Amafibe