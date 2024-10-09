First Bank, Customs, MFM, Others Storm Lagos for Zenith Bank/NBBF League Final 8

All roads will lead to the National Stadium, Surulere, Lagos, venue of the Zenith Bank sponsored Nigeria Women’s Basketball Premier League final 8, to pick the eventual champion for the season.

The qualifying phases were played simultaneously in the Atlantic and Savannah Conferences held in Enugu and Abuja, respectively.

First Bank led the Atlantic conference qualifiers and were joined by MFM, Dolphins and Bayelsa Whales while Nigeria Customs as leaders in the Savannah Conference are leading other teams like Titans, Royal Aces and Air Warriors to Lagos.

Speaking on the Final 8 championship which will hold between October 10 and 15, 2024, at the Indoor Hall of the National Stadium, President of Nigeria Basketball Federation, Ahmadu Musa Kida, restated the readiness of the NBBF, to organise an exciting and very competitive final 8 tournament that would eventually produce a worthy Nigerian champion.

He also commended the contributions of Zenith Bank to the development of the game in Nigeria.

“The final eight is a testament of Zenith Bank’s commitment to basketball and the Girl Child development.

“We commend them for standing alongside with the NBBF, to grow the game of basketball. The global achievements of D’Tigress, can only go to show how Zenith Bank’s commitment has helped turn around the game in Nigeria and Africa, as a continent,” Kida stated.