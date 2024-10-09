BOWFT: Bayelsa Queens, Fortress Ladies, Secure Maximum Points on Match-day 2 

Adibe Emenyonu in Benin City

Bayelsa Queens Football Club, on Tuesday, defeated Naija Ratels FC by a lone goal in the second match of Group B of the 2024 Betsy Obaseki Preseason Women’s Football Tournament (BOWFT) in Benin City.

The game was played at the University of Benin Sports Complex in Ugbowo. With the win, Bayelsa Queens FC have secured maximum six points from their two games.

The team won their first match on Monday against Braveheart Ladies FC 6-0.

The match between Braveheart versus Espoir FC of Benin Republic ended in a 2-2 draw, while Heartland Queens defeated Delta Babes 2-0.

Emmanuel James scored the two goals recorded in the match between Heartland Queens versus Delta Babes.

Nasarawa Amazons also defeated Confluence Queens 4-0, while Fortress Ladies defeated Aigle Royal of Benin Republic with a 2-0 scoreline.

Matches will continue in the tournament today with defending champions Edo Queens taking on arch rival Remo Stars Ladies in a top of the billing clash at the Uniben Sports complex. The second match of the day involves Confluence Queens taking on Abia Angels.