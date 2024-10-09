Beyond APC’s Flashes of Many Colours

Last Saturday’s South West Assembly of the All Progressives Congress in Lagos was a welcome development for a rediscovery of the ruling party and her leadership in the political region, writes Shola Oyeyipo.

A lot currently rests on the shoulders of the South West geo-political zone, and her leadership is not oblivious of this fact. As a cosmopolitan region with some level of political sophistication, it is one part of the country that has always played a significant role in the nation’s rich political history.

Even more instructive at this time in the life of the nation, is that it is the zone, where the incumbent president, Bola Tinubu, comes from. It is, therefore, a delicate balance – managing her political relevance as well as her irrevocable support for one of her own – the President of Nigeria.

It was against this backdrop that last weekend’s regional assembly by the All Progressives Congress (APC) members secured its place in the new thinking for a better region and nation.

Stomping the meeting hall with flashes of bright colours that typified regional unity and cohesion, the South-west might have set a new agenda in party politics and management.

Chairman of the regional assembly for APC and Lagos State Governor, Mr. BabajideSanwo-Olu seemed to understand the weight of the assignment on his hands and did not disappoint anyone either.

Incidentally, in his case, apart from coordinating activities of the region, he is also the governor of the president’s home state. This, though, makes his job interesting. It is certainly not an enviable one either.

But the Lagos governor seemed to be up to the task. The fact that he and his team could come up with an idea that suddenly birthed the somewhat reunion of the political leadership of the zone was not a mean feat.

Assembled in an expansive hall at the Eko Hotel and Suites, Lagos, were over 800 people. They ranged from local government administrators to state assembly members, their national assembly counterparts, governors, as well as all the former this and former that.

With evident nostalgia permeating the hall, typified by the near-endless banter from people, who had not seen one another in ages, and wrapped in many shades of beautiful colours, the gathering offered more than it was conceived for and indeed, worth the time of everyone.

“As a key part of the Nigerian State, the Southwest is blessed with immense potential to lead the country towards prosperity,” Sanwo-Olu stated as he began to welcome people to the gathering.

“I warmly welcome you to this significant gathering, where we come together as one family to explore ways to work more closely and effectively for the benefit of our people, our region, and our nation.

“Today presents an opportunity for us to share ideas and agree on strategies to take the Southwest to greater heights. We have abundant human and natural resources, exceptional creativity and intellectual strength, as well as a rich cultural heritage.

“These are the unique assets we can harness to move our region forward and give Nigeria a respected place in the global community,” he said.

According to him, “This meeting is not only an opportunity to reflect on how far we have come as a region but also to reignite hope and chart a course for a better Nigeria – one where poverty and lack are things of the past.

“As a people bound by common values of integrity and respect, we are in a unique position to change Nigeria’s fortunes. The Southwest has always been the heartbeat of this nation, recognised as the pacesetters in innovation and progress.”

To put this in context, he recalled that, “Our past leaders earned this pride of place through their visionary leadership. They built Africa’s first television station (WNTV), West Africa’s first skyscraper (Cocoa House), and Nigeria’s first stadium (Liberty Stadium), all through disciplined management and strategic investment in education and agriculture.

“They banished ignorance and poverty from our region, instilling values of integrity and respect, which gave rise to the ‘Omoluabi’ ethos – the hallmark of honesty and dignity that has shaped our identity.”

This was where it started to get interesting. The poser here: “So, where did we lose our way? At what point did farming become a job we looked down on? How did our land, once rich in opportunity, produce beggars despite its vast potential?

“How did our youth turn into street urchins, kidnappers, and fraudsters? The truth is, we have all fallen short. But today, we have the chance to address these failings, retrace our steps, and rebuild our values.”

Sanwo-Olu, without a doubt, gave an amazing speech that soon set the pace for serious deliberations on the future of the region. The discussions began very quickly.

However, in a full blaze, former governor of Ekiti State, Dr. KayodeFayemi, finally set the stage on fire through his keynote address.

He did not allow the inspiration spurred by Sanwo-Olu to simmer down before riding on the moment.

Building on the foundation laid by the Lagos state governor, Fayemi noted that, “We in the South West wing of our party constitute an important pillar of the APC. I warmly salute and commend the decision to convene this zonal assembly of our party leaders and faithful for various reasons.”

As a foundation member, and one of the many actors, who worked to help create the APC out of a coalition of like-minded parties and actors united by a progressive and forward-looking commitment to national unity and transformation, Fayemi was proud of the zeal with which the cadres in the South West embraced the party’s agenda for change and renewal when it was announced to them.

After reeling off some of the successes of the party, since it came on stream in 2015, he also dwelt on some of the current challenges that have either obstructed the party or thwarted some of her noble plans and as well stymied some of the gains registered.

“Not least among these challenges is the security situation in the country, a problem we inherited and which has continued to be a source of immense worry for all Nigerians, and rightly so. Understandably, the security question remains a topmost priority for President Tinubu.

“Added to this are adverse domestic pressures and external shocks on the economy that have exacerbated the cost of living, and affected our quest to massively dent unemployment, especially as it affects the teeming population of young people.

“We are also confronted with the task of stabilising the exchange rate of our national currency even as concerted efforts are being made to erode the parallel market, increase the capital budget in our national expenditure profile, and meet our various international obligations.

“These are not problems that are easy to tackle, especially as the roots of many of them date back to the locust years of the PDP, and resolving them requires time, patience, and understanding.

“It is correct that as the ruling party, we must confront them frontally without forgetting that we also owe a duty to explain our remedial and reform measures with all the empathy and humility that we can muster,” he explained.

Proud of the road the APC had traveled since it came into existence, Fayemi said, “We cannot afford to rest on our laurels as a party or be complacent about anything. It is imperative that we openly and honestly acknowledge current challenges and develop a coherent and comprehensive plan that can enable us to confront them.

“This we must do by resolutely learning lessons of experience. We should also be ready to mobilise ourselves for the urgent and necessary task of rebuilding the hope of our compatriots both in Project Nigeria and in our ability as a party committed to leading the charge against underdevelopment, disunity, and insecurity.

“Without being defensive or unduly apologetic, we must dig deep to find that combination of humility, a sense of public service, an uncommon courage, and a tenacity of purpose to drive a shared national vision. These qualities served us so well in 2015 to enable us to write an important new chapter in our national electoral history. They can and will serve us well again if we re-commit to them.”

Impressed by the thrust and turn-out at the gathering, President Tinubu, who said his eyes were set on the future generations and not future elections, capped the discussions in a presidential fashion.

The president explained that the reforms being undertaken by his administration might have exposed the party to widespread criticisms, but assured the APC faithful that the “tough” decisions would finally set the country on the path towards prosperity.

Represented by his Chief of Staff, Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila, the president acknowledged the solidarity being shown to his government in the difficult moments and stressed that his focus was not on the next election, but on improving the lives of Nigerians and to hand over a prosperous country to the next generation.

“We acknowledge that our decisions have been tough, but they needed to be taken. The gains are at the end of the tunnel. That time will come when we will all be happy and thank our government for taking those decisions.

“Right now, I am not thinking of the next election but about the next generation. This is why we are implementing reforms that are long overdue. This is the hallmark of a true leader.”

Tinubu promised to give serious deliberations to the issues raised at the forum and further pledged to make the party more united to achieve its programmes.

A former governor of Ogun State, Chief SegunOsoba, declared that the South West must support Tinubu’s administration unequivocally, no matter the price to be paid.

Osoba warned that no matter the ill-feelings anyone might have against the person of the president or his administration, he must be supported not only to run out his first term in office but also to secure a second term.

The veteran journalist disclosed that Tinubu was the first president from the progressive fold and, therefore, could not afford to fail.

“We cannot and should not allow anyone to derail our democracy under Tinubu,” he insisted, adding that no money was left in the national treasury for subsidy when Tinubu took office.

South West Zonal chairman of the APC, Hon. Isaac Kekemeke, said the party stood with the president for his courage to address the malady in the country. He said the caucus meeting was a move to resolve intra party crises and disagreements tearing members apart.

On hispart, APC National Secretary, Senator AjibolaBasiru, said the caucus forum was sanctioned by the party national leadership to create a constant interface between elected members of the party and officials administering the affairs of the party.

He disclosed that similar meetings would be held in other regions in order to galvanise more support for APC and its government.

The idea was no doubt a good one and must be reviewed for sustainability. In fact, the next phase might be to start a similar gathering at the senatorial levels and gradually build up to the states before arriving at the regional level for an expanded and richer deliberation.

Much as the outing was generally adjudged successful by a majority of the people, who attended and those who observed from the outside, the ruling party must continue to speak the truth to itself and the government, away from the aspiration of seeking to hold on to power.

Unfortunately, for an idea that was well received across the South West and attended by all that matter in the region because of its originality and progressive intentions, Sanwo-Olu’s seemingly petty partners in the state assembly, led by the Speaker, Hon MudashiruObasa, boycotted the event. If this is not an obvious infantile disposition, what else could it be?

While the Lagos lawmakers allegedly claimed not to have received an invitation to the event, the state, on the other hand, was said to have record of the invitations extended to them with clarity of thoughts and agenda.

Expectedly, this is what usually happens when people undeserving of any offices at all find themselves in positions bigger than their dreams and intellectual credentials. They are unable to divorce politics from issues and real governance but quick to descend into the gutters at the slightest opportunity.

It is only hoped that this maiden South West Assembly would not end up a one-off exercise but a sustainable initiative that would help the party and region grow her politics and leadership.