  • Tuesday, 8th October, 2024

Udeogaranya Flays CBN’s Forex Policy, Warns of Economic Harm from Naira Floating

Nigeria | 3 hours ago

A 2019 All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential aspirant, Charles Udeogaranya, has criticised the Central Bank of Nigeria’s (CBN) foreign exchange policy following an interview by the CBN Governor, Dr. Yemi Cardoso.

Udeogaranya argued that the policy effectively aligns the official forex rate with the parallel market rate, which he believes, eliminates round-tripping but harms the economy. 

He contends that this approach will lead to a perpetual demand-supply imbalance, exacerbating economic challenges in a country with low local production.

The former presidential aspirant highlighted the disparity in global economic competitiveness, noting that the average Nigerian wage cannot afford basic goods like a 1kg chicken filet in Switzerland, priced at $29.25. 

He urged the CBN governor to reconsider the naira floating policy, advocating a cap of N600 per dollar. 

Udeogaranya further offered his assistance to develop strategies for economic recovery, emphasising the need for realistic measures to stabilise Nigeria’s economy.

ReplyReply allForwardAdd reaction

https://meet.google.com/call?authuser=0&hl=en&mc=KAIwAWgAmgEUOhJwaW50b19qM2I2MHY3cXhoZ2GiATsaAhAAMgJQADoCEAFKBAgBEAFaAggAagIIAXICCAF6AggCiAEBkgECEAGaAQQYASAAogECEADiAQIIALIBBxgDIAAqATDCAQIgAdgBAQ&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fmail.google.com&iilm=1728372975127

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.