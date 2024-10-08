Senior Advocate, Idigbe, Tasks  Kekere-Ekun on Judicial Officers’ Capacity

Sunday Okobi

A Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), Chief Anthony Idigbe, has urged the Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Justice Kudirat Kekere-Ekun, to enhance the capacity of judicial officers.

He also urged her to evolve measures to attract the best into the justice delivery system.

Idigbe provide the recommendation in Abuja while inaugurating a solar-powered generating system which he donated to Veritas University, Bwari. The SAN said: “The key issue is for the CJN to work on the people and the process of justice delivery in Nigeria.If she can focus on that, she will make a significant impact. The emphasis should be on the people, the process.”

He said the CJN should firstly work on ways to “retain those that are there, enhance their capacity, and work on how to attract the best,” adding:”I think part of the biggest problem in the judiciary is that it is not able to attract the best.

“For the process, there is the need for reform in calendaring, case management and so many other areas. “There are some fundamental reforms that need to be considered around the administration of justice generally. Some are constitutional, but some can be done through the reform of the regulation of the profession among others.”

Idigbe said he agreed with the CJN’s position that it is inappropriate for lawyers to express opinions on cases pending in the court, noting that there is a common law principle of subjudice.

He said there should be a way to balance the right of the people to know what goes on in the court with the need not to express opinions on pending cases.

On the solar system project donated to the university, the senior advocate said it took about nine months to be realised (from last December), with financial support from family and friends.

The solar panels were installed in front of the Law Faculty building, as underneath it could serve as a car park.

On the choice of the project and institution, Idigbe said: “We have always been associated with the faculty.

“The faculty building is named after my father (late Justice Chike Idigbe (JSC),” he said, pointing to a large-sized framed image of his father affixed to the entrance wall of the building.

He continued: “We have supported the school with the building and other facilities.

“I came here with some of my friends some time ago and met the students in an unconducive learning environment.

“It was so hot and I wondered how people could study under such conditions.

“That was how the idea of mobilising resources from my friends and family to give the school a solar system came to my mind.

“I am happy that the project has been completed and we have come to unveil it.”