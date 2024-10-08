  • Wednesday, 9th October, 2024

Segunfunmi Oyedele to Speak at 2024 Spotlight Nigeria Business and Investment Forum

Business | 1 day ago

Segunfunmi Oyedele, founder of Raiz, the pioneering digital bank transforming Nigeria’s financial landscape, will be a distinguished panelist at the 7th edition of the Spotlight Nigeria Business and Investment Forum.

The event will be held on October 9, 2024, at L’Hotel de l’Industrie, Paris, bringing together key players in the business and technology sectors to discuss digital innovation in Nigeria.
Raiz has made a significant impact in the Nigerian banking sector by introducing a seamless multi-currency solution for individuals and businesses.

With its unique Global Passport Account, Raiz allows users to open U.S bank accounts that support multiple currencies, facilitating quick and cost-effective cross-border transactions. This breakthrough eliminates the hurdles associated with opening foreign currency accounts and navigating the complexities of international remittances.

Segunfunmi Oyedele, who has been a driving force behind Raiz’s success, expressed his enthusiasm for the upcoming forum:

“Participating in Spotlight Nigeria is an incredible opportunity to discuss how digital innovation can shape the future of banking in Africa. At Raiz, we’re committed to leveraging technology to break down financial barriers and provide Africans with the tools they need to thrive in a global economy. I look forward to sharing our vision and learning from other industry leaders.”

Joining Segunfunmi on the panel will be prominent figures in the technology and business sectors, including Ajibola Odukoya, Chief Operating Officer of Afrilabs; Ijidolapo Jiwoye, CEO of Tradeflow Africa; Tamim El Zein, Partner at Seedstars Africa Ventures; and Aanu Oyeniran, Business Lead at Data Science Nigeria.

Raiz not only offers multi-currency banking but also introduces innovative features like Communal Savings (Ajo), AI-driven financial tools for easier access to funds, budget and analytics reports for smarter financial decision-making, and streamlined loan services to support business growth and personal finance management.

