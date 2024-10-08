HoS Reintroduces Federal Civil Service Anthem to Drive Reforms

Olawale Ajimotokan in Abuja





The Head of Civil Service of the Federation, Mrs. Esther Didi Walson-Jack, has announced the reintroduction of the federal civil service anthem to drive reforms.

She announced the move yesterday at a parley with the media where she explained the reintroduction of the anthem was one of the initiatives brought to bear on her 100 days in office.

The HoS also stressed that given that the federal civil service strategy and implementation plan 2021 to 2025 was an evolving plan, the office had resolved to bring on board creativity and innovation to accelerate that plan.

Walson-Jack noted that the anthem would be sung by all federal civil servants, public servants, and indeed Nigerians.

She noted that the anthem will encourage every public servant to invite the lyrics of the anthem, to the effect that they must be efficient, productive, incorruptible, and citizen-centered.

“And so that epic culture is what we are hoping that an anthem will create and will actually lead to some civil service reforms because every civil servant will become efficient, productive, incorruptible, and citizen-centered,” she said.

“And so, the six pillars which represent the reforms, the ongoing reforms, require adequate coverage so that the implementation can be fast-tracked and so that this office, and indeed the federal civil service, delivers on the administration’s renewable agenda.

“I want to use this opportunity to appreciate the President for his support, especially as regards the ongoing reforms,” Walson-Jack concluded.