Dano Unveils New Products, Poised to Boost Nutrition for Nigerian Families

Mary Nnah





Arla Foods’ leading dairy brand, Dano, has launched two new products: Dano Cool Cow and Dano Full Cream Evaporated Milk.

This move reinforces Dano’s position as a leader in Nigeria’s dairy industry, catering to the growing demand for healthy and delicious dairy options.

At the unveiling event held on Friday, October 4, at Harbour Point, Victoria Island, Lagos, health enthusiasts and industry experts gathered to experience these innovative products’ taste and nutritional benefits.

Managing Director, Arla Foods, Peder Pedersen, emphasised the company’s vision, stating that their goal is to bring high-quality nutrition into Nigerian households, understanding the vital role dairy plays in everyday life.

“We recognise the significance of dairy in supporting healthy growth, development, and energy levels,” he said.

“We have long envisioned and carefully crafted Dano Evaporated Milk for our beloved Nigerian market. This is not just another product but the culmination of thorough planning, dedication, and a shared vision of excellence. Every step has been guided by one singular goal: to bring the highest quality nutrition into households across the country,” Pedersen added.

Dano’s new offerings boast an impressive nutritional profile, carefully crafted to address the specific dietary needs of Nigerian families. Dano Cool Cow is rich in protein, calcium, and vitamins, making it the perfect choice for boosting energy and supporting bone health.

Meanwhile, Dano Full Cream Evaporated Milk is packed with essential nutrients, ideal for enhancing recipes and supporting healthy growth and development.

Gaurav Dwivedi, CEO of Multipro Consumer Products Limited, a member of the Tolaram Group, which operates in partnership with Arla Foods, reiterated the significance of the partnership.

Dwivedi said: “With Dano Evaporated Milk, we proudly deliver a product that embodies the values of nutrition, convenience, and trust that define the Dano brand.

“This launch goes beyond just introducing a new product; it showcases the strength of our partnership with Arla Foods and highlights the success of our joint efforts.”

Head of Marketing, Arla West Africa, Ifunanya Obiakor, highlighted the products’ value, stating that these expertly crafted products deliver tasty nourishment, catering to consumers’ demands for quality and convenience.

“We know our consumers have been waiting for these products, and we assure them that it’s totally worth the wait,” she noted.

Category Manager Liquid, Cheese and Butter, Ndidi Okoye, concluded the event with an inspiring message: “The wait is over. Taste the Dano Difference and elevate your everyday moments with our nourishing dairy options.”

The launch event brought together consumers, trade partners, regulators, distributors, retailers, and influencers for an unforgettable experience with Dano’s latest offerings.

Guests enjoyed a delightful array of breakfast options prepared with the new Dano products, while Johnny Drille’s captivating performance added a melodious touch to the occasion.